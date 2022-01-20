Exclusive-JPMorgan bonus pool for investment bankers up 30-40%

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO