endemic

 3 days ago

With one of Europe’s highest vaccination...

www.nbcchicago.com

Florida Daily Post

What does it mean for COVID-19 to be endemic?

Some European countries such as Spain are making tentative plans for when they might start treating COVID-19 as an “endemic” disease, but the World Health Organization and other officials have warned that the world is nowhere close to declaring the pandemic over. A look at what endemic means and the implications for the future.
villages-news.com

When will COVID-19 shift from Pandemic to Endemic?

It now appears that the COVID-19 pandemic will not end with the virus disappearing, but with enough people gaining immunity from vaccination or natural infection that there will be much lower rates of hospitalization and death, even as the virus continues to circulate. Researchers from South Africa think that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus may help to end the pandemic to become endemic, another intermittent seasonal sickness similar to what happened to the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. The COVID-19 Omicron variant is more contagious, but causes fewer hospital and ICU admissions, much shorter duration of infection, and a lower death rate (Int J Infect Dis, Dec 28, 2021). The South African researchers found that with the wave of Omicron variant cases they had:
Meet the ‘Covid Expats' Who Moved Abroad During the Pandemic. Here's What They Learned About Work

LONDON — Moving overseas might not seem like the most obvious thing to do during a pandemic, but for many people, Covid-19 provided the nudge they needed to take the plunge. Around one in 10 readers of expat website InterNations said they had decided to move abroad as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in its survey of more than 12,000 people online in January 2021.
wnky.com

Will the omicron variant move us from a pandemic to an endemic?

BOLWING GREEN, Ky.- There’s been talk of the omicron variant getting us from a pandemic to an endemic, which is something like the common cold or flu. The definition of an endemic is when a disease or virus is constantly present in the community….and we are seeing Covid numbers higher than we’ve ever seen before.
NewsBreak
BBC

Endemic Covid: Is the pandemic entering its endgame?

Who hasn't let out an exasperated "Is the pandemic finished yet?" or a "When can I just get on with my life?" over the past two years? I know I have. The answer to those questions could be... very soon. There is growing confidence that Omicron could be hurtling the...
nwahomepage.com

Preparing for the ‘endemic’ stage of COVID-19: What this looks like

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There’s growing talk in the medical community that the COVID-19 pandemic may soon be entering the “endemic” phase. “What an endemic phase of a viral infections means is that it’s not causing the terrible hospitalizations of the pandemic phase but that we’ll have enough immunity of a population so it’s kept down to low levels,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco.
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
MedicalXpress

Endemic COVID would not mean end of danger: WHO

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned against the notion that the COVID-19 pandemic becoming endemic would mean the disease was no longer dangerous. "People talk about pandemic versus endemic," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual session of the World Economic Forum. "Endemic malaria kills hundreds of...
KPBS

Expert: Pandemic could shift to 'endemic' phase soon

As the country continues to battle the overwhelming surge of omicron cases, the Biden administration is taking steps to further increase the availability of free test kits and N95 masks to help mitigate the spread. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious variant accounted for...
KTLA

What would it mean for COVID-19 to be endemic?

Some European countries such as Spain are making tentative plans for when they might start treating COVID-19 as an “endemic” disease, but the World Health Organization and other officials have warned that the world is nowhere close to declaring the pandemic over. A look at what endemic means and the implications for the future. WHAT DOES IT […]
IFLScience

Is COVID-19 Becoming Endemic?

We’re now entering year three of the pandemic, and it’s fair to say we’re all getting pretty sick of it, to be honest. That’s understandable – even those of us who haven’t had to cope with the disease itself have still had to live through months of various lockdowns and curfews, and there’s only so many times you can remind yourself it’s for the greater good before you start thinking “yes, but I want to go see my friends!”
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

