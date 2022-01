Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to report that sampling carried out with a small man-portable diamond core drill at five mineralized outcrop sites within a 1.5 km radius of the emerging GL1 Main gold-silver zone, located on the Golden Lion property, north-central B.C., has returned strong to locally very high grades of copper and/or silver, and some gold. The drilling was focused on mineralized outcrop at four sites (Figure 1) within the broad GL2 target area, which is located across a prominent ridge and fault which separates the host Lower Jurassic rocks to the southwest at GL1 Main from mainly older Triassic and Paleozoic(?) rocks to the northeast. Sampling also took place at one location toward the southern end of GL1 Main.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO