There are actually few places that make a hearty bowl of seafood cioppino in Dallas. Cioppino is a fisherman’s soup that that is an amalgam of various Italian seafood stews and soups, but originates from San Francisco using the freshest catch of the day brought in by local sources from the sea. Pair this action up with toasted slices of sourdough and you have this marvelous meal that will certainly satisfy and take the chill off from any evening.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO