Save 25% on Tonic intelligent key & scale finder plugin by Zplane

rekkerd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Zplane’s AI-powered music theory plugin Tonic, an effect that helps you to find the scales and chords that work with your music. Tonic detects the key in...

rekkerd.org

rekkerd.org

Twenty-two Tips for 2022: Learn and save on Softube plugins

Softube is ringing in the new year with a series of tutorials on how to use some of its audio plugins. A new year is a fresh start. That’s why we’ve rounded up twenty-two tips to help you get going on the right foot. Follow along on any of our social media for helpful hints and, and check out the special offers throughout the month.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Chris Hein Ensemble Strings by Best Service on sale at 50% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on Chris Hein Ensemble Strings by Best Service, offering a 50% discount on the string library featuring 10 instruments for the free Kontakt Player. Recorded with the greatest care, precisely edited and combined into ten useful Kontakt Player instruments with a custom-made user...
CHRIS SALE
rekkerd.org

Save 60% on MSoundFactory modular instrument & FX plugin

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive limited time sale on MSoundFactory, a versatile modular synthesizer instrument and effect plugin by Meldaproduction. MSoundFactory provides hundreds of predefined sounds available via global presets, just as any other instrument. The true marvel however is the categorized system of instruments. An instrument is not just a sound, potentially with a few macro controls. It is an entire “instrument”, with lots of settings and its own presets.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

SampleScience launches Abstract Electronica sample pack at $1 USD

SampleScience has announced the release of its new sample pack Abstract Electronica, a collection of special sounds selected from the personal sample archive of SampleScience’s Pierre Parenteau. Influenced by classic electronica acts from the 90s with its lo-fi breaks, dub-infused grooves, and mellow synths. Abstract Electronica will add a...
rekkerd.org

Waves Audio 40% Off Zone: Save on 60 plugins & bundles

Waves Audio has launched a new promotion titled the 40% Off Zone, offering a 40% discount on a selection of 60 plugins and bundles for a limited time. Enter the 40% Off Zone: Where you’ll find a monster selection of the industry’s most popular plugins & bundles for producing, mixing, mastering & more – all at 40% off. Act fast, as these deals won’t last long.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

32C Channel plugin by Harrison Consoles on sale for $49 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on Harrison Consoles’ 32C Channel, offering over 40% off on the channel strip plugin for a limited time. The 32C Channel combines 3 of Harrison’s most renowned processing elements – the 32C EQ, the 32C filters, and the Mixbus channel compressor – into a single plugin with adjustable signal-flow.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

MBitFunMB multiband bit crusher effect plugin on sale at 50% OFF

Meldaproduction has launched a sale on the MBitFunMB plugin, offering half off on the advanced multi-band bit crusher effect as part of its Eternal Madness Sale. MBitFunMB is a serious tool for extreme distortion lovers. It converts the incoming audio into limited fixed-point precision data of 1-16 bits per sample...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Voxengo updates TEOTE automatic spectral balancer plugin to v1.8

Voxengo has announced an update to the TEOTE (That’s Easier On The Ear) automatic spectral balancer effect plugin for Windows and Mac. Version 1.8 includes a “OLE Roll-off” slider which controls the low-frequency roll-off of overall loudness estimator’s (OLE) weighting filter. Higher values reduce the weight...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Get a massive guitar tone with Rhino by Aurora DSP, on sale at 68% OFF

VST Buzz has announced a sale on Aurora DSP’s one-stop shop plugin designed to help you create massive guitar tones: Rhino. “Rhino” is a compact, advanced guitar plugin solution that crosses the borders of guitar sound, making tone creation even easier and faster. With Aurora DSP’s proven formula...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

T-RackS EQ 81 plugin is FREE to IK Multimedia subscribers for a limited time

IK Multimedia is giving all new and existing IK Newsletter subscribers a free copy of the T-RackS EQ 81 discrete preamp and equalizer through the end of the month. All users of T-RackS 5 Mixing and Mastering Plug-In, including the complimentary T-RackS 5 CS, can get the versatile British EQ model for absolutely free.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Save 80% on Ultimate Riddim + Dubstep Bundle by Black Octopus Sound

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a two-week sale on Black Octopus Sound’s Ultimate Riddim + Dubstep Bundle, a collection of 10 full sample packs with expertly produced and professional ready sounds for your productions. There is no shortage of inspiration to be found here, including a staggering 1000+ Serum...
SHOPPING
pro-tools-expert.com

Is This the Best Plate Reverb Plugin Ever?

Is LiquidSonics’ Lustrous Plates Surround the best reverb to hit multichannel audio and stereo production? Damian Kearns immersed himself in the software to find out how and if surround sound plate reverb can work wonders for creative people. Why Multichannel Reverb?. Multichannel Reverb units and software are critical to...
SOFTWARE
rekkerd.org

Make your drums & vocals stand out with Juicer plugin by Rast Sound

Rast Sound has announced the release of a new effect plugin that is designed to help your drums and vocals stand out in the mix, make them “thicker, stronger and fatter”. Juicer applies smart multi-layered parallel compression and coloring to make your sounds bigger while keeping the dynamics and warm sound.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Save 25% on Holy Ambiences sample library for Kontakt by Soundiron

Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive 25% discount on the Holy Ambiences instrument library for Kontakt by Soundiron. We originally created it as the perfect little companion library for winter and holiday-themed music and sound design production, but it has grown over the years into an all-around cosmic synth and instrumental ambient patch collection that comes in handy in all kinds of musical genres. There are 18 sound categories, filled with long one-shot sounds and infinitely looping sustains.
LIFESTYLE
rekkerd.org

Save 92% on Angelic Vibes 10 Packs for $20 Bundle

ADSR Sounds has launched a limited time offer on the Angelic Vibes 10 Packs for $20 bundle of royalty free sound packs featuring over 2,600 premium loops, one shots, MIDI files and presets for Serum and Omnisphere. The sounds in the bundle are aimed at production of Trap, Hip Hop...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production Mastering Bundle: 5 effect plugins for $29 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced a promotion on the Mastering Bundle by W.A. Production, a limited time collection of 5 audio plugins at a 85% discount. Mastering can often feel like a mysterious art that is impossible to become proficient in, but a huge part of the equation is having the right tools! That’s W.A Production decided to put together all our best Mastering tools into a single, affordable package: The Mastering Bundle!
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Anthemic Future Rave sample pack by Blind Audio

Loopmasters has released Blind Audio’s latest sample pack Anthemic Future Rave, a collection of pro-grade loops and one-shot that are primed and ready to help create your next mainstage chart-topper. Cross the boundaries of EDM and techno and discover an ultra-high-energy sound that’s perfect for today’s modern dance scene....
TECHNOLOGY

