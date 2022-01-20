ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Glowing Skin With This ‘Life-Changing’ Anti-Aging Argan Oil

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Nordstrom

When we think of anti-aging skincare, we immediately imagine products that reduce wrinkles. After all, a common sign of aging is the development of fine lines — as we get older, we can’t help but notice new creases on our once flawless face. But smooth skin is not the only indicator of a youthful complexion! A more subtle side effect of aging is the deterioration of dewy, plump pigmentation. Have you ever wondered what happened to your radiant glow? Sadly, we lost our luster in our 20s, and no amount of moisturizer can magically stop the clock.

Do we have to just live with our dull, dry skin — or is there something we can do to revitalize our complexion? While we can’t fight the natural aging process, we can absolutely take measures into our own hands to bring back brighter skin. Say hello to hydration and bye-bye to breakouts with this amazing argan oil by Osea. This anti-aging botanical oil is especially ideal for sensitive, dry or red skin. Treat yourself to this top-rated product from Nordstrom!

Nordstrom

The Osea Undaria Argan Oil is an anti-aging facial oil that is safe for all skin types. Formulated with cruelty-free ingredients, this gentle oil leaves skin soothed and hydrated. The undaria algae has anti-aging properties and the argan oil contains vitamin E and fatty acids. Argan oil is also known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacities, so it’s no wonder that this product reduces redness.

Nordstrom

Shoppers call this Osea oil a “skin saver,” “liquid gold” and “life-changing.” High praise for this hydrating product! “I love this oil in a rollerball,” one customer gushed. “My skin glows with a youthful dew. My pores are tighter than ever. My skin feels plump and healthy. I will never use another skincare line again; I’m 100% committed.” Wow! Another shopper declared, “Literally my most favorite product I own.” According to one review, “This product makes my skin look SO much younger, more supple, it’s amazing.” And another customer reported, “This oil helps my skin look bright, fresh and totally hydrated!”

This rave review seems almost too good to be true: “It seriously put all the moisture back in my face!! Magic! Even if I go a few days without using it my face stills feels great and never feels dry. It’s really gentle, I have really reactive skin and this never makes my face red. I love this, I totally recommend. Very happy with my new hydrated skin!” Give your complexion a glow-up with the Osea Undaria Argan Oil.

Get the Osea Undaria Argan Oil for just $72 at Nordstrom!

Not for you? Explore more from Osea here and shop all other skincare from Nordstrom here!

