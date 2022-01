David Bowie's 50th birthday concert was a lot like the man himself: glamorous, thrilling, fashionable and not soon forgotten. “It’s my birthday — it’s my party," Bowie told Rolling Stone following the show, which was held on Jan. 9, 1997, a day after his actual birthday. Bowie had, at first, balked at the idea of the event becoming a star-studded affair, worrying that it would take a turn for the tacky. “I just didn’t want the thing to be heavily dotted with people who would cause it to become a nostalgia trip," he said.

