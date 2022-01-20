ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Expedition 66 Thread

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

Expedition 66 Astronaut Matthias Maurer Talks Life in Space for World Economic Forum -Jan. 20, 2022. Dear Crimeans! Accept from space the warmest congratulations on Republic Day #Crimea ! The Day of the Republic of Crimea is a symbol of unification, peace and consent of all peoples living on the territory...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA - James Webb Space Telescope - Discussion Thread 2

Are there any details on the micrometeoroid environment at L2, as when I tried searching for this information I kept getting results for interplanetary missions rather than ones at L2. Are there any details on the micrometeoroid environment at L2, as when I tried searching for this information I kept...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: How the spacecraft will now help us peer into the secrets of the universe

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived in its long-imagined spot, and will finally start surveying the very beginning and end of the cosmos.The spacecraft is now hovering at the Lagrange Point 2, or LP2, which is about a million miles Earth, facing its nightside. It arrived there with a short thruster burn, and will stay there – since the advantage of Lagrange Points is that the gravity is neatly balanced, allowing objects to float there.The space telescope lifted off from Earth 30 days ago and has been making its way to the spot ever since. But in another sense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

NASA May Have Found Evidence of Ancient Bugs on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has been roaming the Martian landscape for the better part of the last decade. Now, scientists say the mission may have found evidence life once existed on the planet years ago. A statement recently released by the National Aeronautics and Space Association details a study in which researchers found a particular type carbon commonly associated with life here on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
State
Iowa State
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Raja Chari
Person
Anton Shkaplerov
Person
Pyotr Dubrov
NASASpaceFlight.com

CORONA Reconnaissance Satellite

A phoenix dying in Samos ashes: The SPARTAN reconnaissance satellite program. One of the first American efforts to develop a reconnaissance satellite was known as Samos. Several of the Samos projects involved taking photographs using film and returning it to Earth in a reentry vehicle. One of these projects, designated E-6, was a search satellite equipped with two Eastman-Kodak cameras designed to photograph large amounts of territory at medium resolution. The satellite held promise but failed because of reentry vehicle problems. In 1963 the E-6 project was briefly revived as part of a program designated SPARTAN, the proverbial effort to make a silk’s purse out of a sow’s ear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Cargo Dragon set to return to Earth, bringing CRS-24 mission to a close

After a month-long stay at the International Space Station, NASA and SpaceX are ready to support the return of the CRS-24 Cargo Dragon back to Earth. Ground controllers commanded the undocking of the Dragon spacecraft from the Harmony module’s zenith – or space-facing – port at 10:35 AM EST (15:35 UTC) on Sunday, January 23.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

ULA's Atlas V launches satellite-inspection mission for Space Force

United Launch Alliance carried out an Atlas V launch Friday with the third pair of GSSAP satellites for the US Space Force. Flying in its never-before-used 511 configuration, Atlas lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:00 PM EST (19:00 UTC) for a lengthy mission that injected the satellites into a near-geostationary orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA's Artemis Program Updates and Discussion Thread 3

Https://spacenews.com/nasa-foresees-gap-in-lunar-landings-after-artemis-3/ One issue with the mission is the mass of the I-Hab. Kirasich said co-manifested payloads on the SLS Block 1B have a maximum mass of 10 metric tons, and he suggested I-Hab was struggling to get under that limit. He said Dan Hartman, NASA’s Gateway program manager, “is working with ESA, day in and day out, to get their mass to meet the limit.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

What Would a RocketLab Crewed Vehicle/Mission Look Like?

Interesting quote from Peter Beck on the possibility of human spaceflight:. I would say that, at this point in time, there's really only one customer for human spaceflight and that is NASA. I'd like to see more customers come online before…we certainly won't commit to a capsule design until we see more than one customer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Cosmonauts complete Russian spacewalk to integrate Prichal node

Two Russian cosmonauts have conducted a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) to fully configure and integrate the outpost’s newest module to support future operations. The two spacewalkers, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, began their work at 12:17:31 UTC and concluded the EVA seven hours 11 minutes later...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship-Enabled Extrasolar Missions

Also, your equation is wrong. You take each term to the fourth power BEFORE differencing them. And we can use brightness as a stand-in for effective temperature, here. Thanks for the correction on the equation. But I don't think that helps you. Either way, your spacecraft is going to vaporize...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Superheavy landing mechanism

"But it wastes fuel" is exactly the argument that we heard against F9 reuse in the first place. Yes, the maximum payload-to-orbit with a chemical rocket comes from spending every possible drop of fuel on dV. By now it should be clear that this isn't really the point. Elon says...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Elon just tweeted an internal simulation of what the chopsticks catching a booster will look like:. Direct high quality video link because Twitter's video compression is awful: https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1484012120266219522/pu/vid/1258x720/UGC35afFdziEwl1p.mp4?tag=12. Full Member. Posts: 841. Michigan. Liked: 6072. Likes Given: 1112. Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) «...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA safety panel recommends agency review how it manages HSF program

Https://spacenews.com/nasa-safety-panel-recommends-agency-review-how-it-manages-human-spaceflight-programs/. NASA’s safety advisers are calling on the agency to reexamine how it manages human spaceflight programs to reflect the changing relationship with industry and to better run its core exploration effort. The central theme of the annual report of the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP), released Jan. 11,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

