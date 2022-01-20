ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Top MLW Stars Off This Weekend’s Show Due To COVID-19

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLW stars Marshall and Ross Von Erich have confirmed they have tested positive for COVID-19. The unfortunate news also means he will be unable to compete at tomorrow’s MLW Blood & Thunder event. The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) were originally scheduled to face 5150 (Danny...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

The Bloodline Segment And New Match Set For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) will be on tonight’s SmackDown to acknowledge and celebrate Reigns for his record-breaking 508 days as Universal Champion. WWE previously announced that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Set For Top Match At WWE Royal Rumble

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are now banned from the WWE Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat The Usos in a non-title match, by DQ after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hit the ring and knocked out Rollins before he was about to get the win. Per the stipulation, The Usos are now banned from next Saturday’s Royal Rumble title match between Rollins and Reigns.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Page Comments On Possibly Entering WWE Royal Rumble

Leading into AEW’s Rampage live taping in Washington, DC on January 21, 2022, AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, joined Good Morning Washington via video call. Host, Britt Waters, who attended the first AEW Dynamite in DC, asked Hangman who his dream opponent would be to defend his AEW World Championship against.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Invites Bray Wyatt To Tag With Him At Indie Event

Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) has invited his former Wyatt Family stablemate Windham (Bray Wyatt) to tag with him at Saturday’s Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXVI event. As noted earlier, Strowman and Erick RedBeard (fka Erick Rowan) will reunite in a tag team match against nZo and WWE Hall of...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Responds To Bully Ray’s Remarks About Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette has no time for Bully Ray’s thoughts on Jon Moxley’s return promo on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night. Keeping it short and sweet, Paquette tweeted out a simple message expressing her disapproval of Bully Ray’s take. “Real bad take Bully Ray,” Paquette tweeted while...
WWE
411mania.com

Reality of Wrestling Postpones This Weekend’s Event Due to COVID-19

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion has postponed this weekend’s scheduled event. The promotion announced that the show, which was set to take place on Saturday Canton, Texas, is being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns. The announcement reads:. “Due to staff and performers being exposed to and/or testing...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre WWE Return And Rehab Updates

Drew McIntyre is reportedly looking to return to the ring in time for WrestleMania 38. As we’ve noted, McIntyre was written out of the storylines at WWE Day 1 on January 1 after defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. After the match, Moss and Happy Baron Corbin attacked McIntyre and WWE later announced that he suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions in the attack. It was then reported that the beatdown angle was done because McIntyre has been dealing with legitimate neck issues for several weeks. He needed to undergo medical testing on his neck, which is why WWE wrote him out of the storylines as a way to be proactive about the situation. McIntyre, sporting a neck brace, was then seen in Pittsburgh earlier this month to undergo tests with Dr. Joseph Maroon at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davey Richards
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Jon Moxley Should Have Apologized To AEW Fans During Comeback Promo

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, believes Jon Moxley should have apologized to AEW fans during his comeback promo on this week’s Dynamite. “I did enjoy that they started off with Moxley,” Bully said on Busted Open Radio. “They came out with a bang, people were ready for it and Moxley said what he needed to say. However, I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon. I understand the whole demons thing and we always use the word demons as a creative word to get around the real issues. Whether it’s an alcohol issue, whether it’s a drug issue. In Tommy [Dreamer’s] case it’s an eating issue. Everybody has some kind of demon that they have to get around.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (1/21): WWE SmackDown Review, AEW Rampage Review, More!

Glenn Rubenstien (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Proves He Predicted Steve Austin Will “Dominate The Sport” In 1991

Paul Heyman has reminded the world of his prediction from 1991 that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin would become the biggest star in the business a decade later. Heyman cited an article from WCW Magazine where he referred to his Dangerous Alliance stablemate as “the young lion of WCW, an incredible specimen still five or six years away from his prime.” Heyman also declared that Austin would “singlehandedly dominate the sport” in the new millennium.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shotzi Deletes Controversial Tweet Following Backlash

As noted earlier this week, musical artist “Meatloaf” (Michael Lee Aday) passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday night, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. One rising WWE SmackDown star, Shotzi, has been trending online due to a tweet she posted in wake of the artist’s passing. In it, she makes a joke about eating meatloaf as her dinner the night before he died.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mlw#Combat#Mlw Blood Thunder#Marshall Ross#The Wrestling Inc
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker Scheduled To Be At The WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Legend The Undertaker is scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble next weekend. While anything is possible when it comes to Taker making a special appearance for WWE, PWInsider reports that it’s more likely that Taker is attending The Rumble just because his wife Michelle McCool is competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Debut For MLW Tonight

Buddy Matthews (fka WWE’s Buddy Murphy) is set to make his MLW debut at tonight’s Blood & Thunder event. MLW announced today that Matthews will make his debut later tonight at the Blood & Thunder tapings from Gilley’s Dallas. There is no word yet on who he will be wrestling.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Latest Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble

The latest betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble have been revealed. The odds suggest that Bianca Belair will win the Women’s Royal Rumble while Edge and Beth Phoenix will win their match against The Miz and Maryse. The odds also suggest that Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Brock...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Gives Update On His WWE Royal Rumble Match Status

Randy Orton will be making his 18th appearance at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event, although it’s unclear as of this writing whether he will be involved in the match itself. Regardless of his status being undetermined, the Apex Predator told FOX2 Now that he expects to be...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

NJPW Wrestlers Pulled From Another Show Due To COVID-19 Protocols

As noted yesterday, six wrestlers were pulled from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s show on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns. The decision was made after a participant in the fourth match on Thursday’s event at Korakuen Hall was found to have a high temperature. The participants of the 6-man...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Statement On The Passing Of Meat Loaf

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of Meat Loaf (Michael Lee Aday). The “Bat Out of Hell” singer passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday night, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. Meat Loaf appeared for WWE as the guest host of RAW on the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Warrior Wrestling 18 Results: Brian Cage Vs. Will Ospreay, Dante Martin, & More

Independent promotion Warrior Wrestling had a standout card last night, featuring such stars as AEW’s Brian Cage, NJPW’s Will Ospreay, & Impact’s Kylie Rae, among numerous others. The main event saw the current Warrior Wrestling Champion, Will Ospreay, defeating Brian Cage by pinning him after his Stormbreaker...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy