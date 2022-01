Deeperfect kicks off 2022 with the release of an Artist Series sample pack from Peruvian producer Ammo Avenue. With a massive #2 Beatport Top for several weeks, ‘Morena’, Peruvian Ammo Avenue continues his rise through the underground music scene establishing himself as one of house music’s most exciting newcomers. With his now signature sound of bumping basslines and solid house beats, Ammo clearly represents the Deeperfect family of producers which have been highlighted and listened to by many minimal deep tech music lovers around the world.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO