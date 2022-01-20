ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NanoAvionics launched three satellites, including one of the largest CubeSats ever built, aboard SpaceX Transporter-3 mission

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Vilnius, Lithuania, 20 January 2022 – NanoAvionics, a leading smallsat manufacturer and mission integrator, confirmed the reception of signals and healthy telemetry data from all of the three satellites launched into low Earth orbit via the successful SpaceX Transporter-3 mission. The rideshare mission that went into orbit on 13 January 2022...

www.spaceref.com

The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: How the spacecraft will now help us peer into the secrets of the universe

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived in its long-imagined spot, and will finally start surveying the very beginning and end of the cosmos.The spacecraft is now hovering at the Lagrange Point 2, or LP2, which is about a million miles Earth, facing its nightside. It arrived there with a short thruster burn, and will stay there – since the advantage of Lagrange Points is that the gravity is neatly balanced, allowing objects to float there.The space telescope lifted off from Earth 30 days ago and has been making its way to the spot ever since. But in another sense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

Launch Spotlight: SpaceX to launch Italian radar satellite

Thursday evening SpaceX is preparing to launch the second COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellite for the Italian Space Agency. This will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission will feature a booster landing at Landing Zone 1, also located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
SpaceRef

UNOOSA and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre announce opportunity for satellite payload hosting

VIENNA, 25 January (UN Information Service) — The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) of the United Arab Emirates are announcing a payload hosting opportunity for United Nations Member States. The new opportunity is part of the Access to Space for All initiative and falls under the Satellite Development Track. It is especially geared towards entities of developing nations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

RUAG Space and Stream Analyze: Enabling Artificial Intelligence on satellites

Gothenburg/Stockholm, Sweden, 24 January, 2022 – Swarms of hundreds or thousands of small satellites are increasingly used for bringing data and internet services to Earth. To position, communicate and dispose such large amounts of satellites, Artificial Intelligence is getting increasingly important. To enable a large-scale use of Artificial Intelligence in orbit, RUAG Space, Europe’s leading supplier to the space industry, and Stream Analyze, recognized as one of Sweden’s leading tech startups, are teaming up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Global Commercial Space Payload Market Report 2022: Emergence of Private Players And Start-ups In The Space Industry & Growing Demand For Internet Con

The "Commercial Space Payload Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Payload, Orbit, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global commercial space payload market is expected to reach $56.32 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.51% during...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Xplore procures OrbAstro satellites for a series of missions

Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced it has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd. (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider. Xplore will utilize OrbAstro's satellite buses for a variety of innovative missions, beginning with OrbAstro's ORB-6 platform. Xplore will fly novel Earth and astronomical observation imagers, with a first launch scheduled for late 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

WARPSPACE Selected for JAXA R&D Project to Consider the Design of Optical Cislunar Communication Architecture for the Lunar Exploration

WARPSPACE Co., Ltd. (Hereinafter "WARPSPACE," Director CEO: Satoru Tsunemachi), a spin-out space startup from the University of Tsukuba, an optical inter-satellite communication service provider, announced that it has been selected to conduct a study on space communication for the lunar exploration by JAXA, which could be a part of the Artemis plan. WARPSPACE develops “WarpHub InterSat,” the optical inter-satellite data relay communication service for the earth observation satellite operators. The three optical data relay satellites will be launched in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to cover the whole Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Through this network, earth observation satellites can downlink their data at a high data rate in near real-time 24/7. Today, numerous national organizations and private companies including startups work on lunar exploration across the globe centering on the Artemis plan. In Japan, JAXA leads lunar-related activities in collaboration with private companies. Together with other companies, WARPSPACE will cooperate with JAXA in the development of the optical cislunar communication system to support the lunar development activities in Japan and beyond. WARPSPACE aims to launch the optical communication service in the 2030s and the service which covers beyond the moon such as Mars in 2035 or later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wogx.com

SpaceX preparing to launch CSG-2 mission on Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. - SpaceX is gearing up to launch Italy's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) satellite on Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry an Italian surveillance satellite into orbit. CSG-2 is designed to provide critical data and emergency risk prevention. The launch...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
SpaceRef

Cargo Dragon Departs The International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon 24 departing the International Space Station on Sunday 23 January 2022. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer captured and posted these images to his social channels on Monday 24 January with the caption: "Weather off the coast of Florida delayed this Dragon's departure but it's now on its way to Earth with a bellyful of science. Splashdown is expected in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City at 22:05 today. #CosmicKiss"
PANAMA CITY, FL
SpaceRef

NASA ROSES-21 Amendment 65: Appended Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities Proposals are Permitted Through the end of ROSES-2021

Program element C.17 Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities (PMEF) Program allows proposers to participating programs supported by the Planetary Science Division to append a request to acquire or develop instrumentation to support the PI’s research. ROSES-2021 Amendment 65 announces that appended Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities (PMEF) are permitted...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Northrop Grumman Celebrates Webb Telescope’s Arrival at Lagrange Point 2

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its million mile journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period. L2 is a point in space about a...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Space Systems Command successfully launches USSF-8 mission for U.S. Space Force

Space Systems Command, together with United Launch Alliance and other mission partners, successfully placed the fifth and sixth Northrop Grumman-built Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP)-5/-6 satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force, after an on-time launch aboard an Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. at 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m. Pacific).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

