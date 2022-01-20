ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

TSA: Record number of guns seized at checkpoints in 2021; 9 arrests at Bradley International Airport

By Bob Wilson
 3 days ago

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — You might think it is common sense not to bring your firearm on a plane. However, TSA says thousands of people try to do so every year and the number keeps growing.

Nine people were arrested at Bradley International Airport last year for allegedly trying to bring a gun onto a plane.

TSA says 2021 was a record year for handgun seizures and arrests. Connecticut ranks second in New England next to Logan International Airport in Boston.

Atlanta takes the top spot with more than 500 gun seizures last year alone.

“So I do have a gun permit and I do check into TSA laws on how to carry them, and most people aren’t smart enough to figure that out I guess. The right way to do it,” said Ted Russell of Monroe.

No guns, ammunition or replicas are permitted beyond the TSA checkpoint. You can bring a gun onto the plane as long as you check it, declare it with the airlines, and follow a checklist with other requirements.

The number one excuse people use when they get caught with a gun at TSA is that they forgot.

“I’m not necessarily believing they forgot, or they’re just that out of touch with life,” Russell said.

“We are wearing our masks, we put our liquids in baggies, if I accidentally bring too much toothpaste it gets thrown away, that’s just the way it is. I don’t know what happens to people when they do that. “ said Dan Denis of Simsbury.

If you are caught trying to bring a handgun through security, state police will be called and you will be detained and taken into custody.

“It is a class C felony, you’ll be arrested, charged, going to court and possibly facing jail time,” said State Police Sgt. Matt Asselin. “They will lose their firearm.”

It is punishable with a fine of $3,000 to $10,000 for your first offense. This also goes for tasers.

Just Wednesday morning, they seized a taser at Bradley that was legally possessed, but not within the checked baggage.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

