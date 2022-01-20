DA: Dealer found with fentanyl, meth in jail faces up to 17 years in prison

GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bradford County woman has been sentenced to 5-and-a-half to 17 years in prison on numerous drug-related offenses.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Olivia M. Stroud was arrested after an investigation was conducted between October 2020 and February 2021 regarding drug trafficking at her home in Granville Township. Stroud was charged with committing various drug-related crimes.

Police also say while in prison at the Bradford County Correctional Facility, she was found to be in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Stroud with possession of controlled substances while incarcerated. She was sentenced on January 10 to a minimum of 5-and-a-half years and a maximum of 17 years.

According to a media release, the drug trafficking investigation was a collaborative effort between the Bradford County Drug Task Force, the Athens Township Police and Sayre Borough Police Departments.

