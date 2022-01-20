ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Police responding to barricade situation in White Marsh

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Reports indicate that the subject is now in police custody.

Original story below…

——

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police are on the scene of a Thursday afternoon barricade situation that is unfolding in the White Marsh area.

The incident was reported at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Ebenezer Road near Vincent Farm Lane (21162).

Initial reports indicate that a person was firing shots with family members inside of the home and was broadcasting on Facebook Live.

Ebenezer Road has been shut down between Vincent Farm Lane and Earls Road.  Bird River Road has been closed between Ebenezer Road and Vincent Farm Lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The post Police responding to barricade situation in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Jackie S Burrell
3d ago

What difference does if make what race he/she is? What matters is that no-one was harmed and that the person may now get the help he so obviously needs. All you race mongers need a new reason for all the crime that is happening.

