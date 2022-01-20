ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rally on Wall Street as investors review earnings

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, trimming some of the week's steep losses as investors gauge the latest corporate earnings and monitor rising inflation's impact on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 12:19 p.m. Eastern. More than 85% of stocks within the benchmark...

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
