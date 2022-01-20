ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State Board of Education votes to allow hybrid scheduling due to COVID-19

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bwg0c_0dr5i7ex00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling if needed to minimize the current spread of COVID-19.

According to officials, the hybrid scheduling option is available immediately and will extend through March 11, 2022. They said hybrid scheduling enables districts to reduce the number of students in schools each day by scheduling a portion of students to learn online.

8,329 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

The SBE based its decision on COVID-19 infection data from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The SBE may consider extending the option beyond March 11.

“The Mississippi Department of Education asked the State Board to temporarily allow hybrid scheduling to give school districts that needed it an additional strategy to help educate students safely,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

Districts are still required to provide a minimum of 180 days of instruction and must ensure any virtual learning days include actual teaching for a minimum of 330 minutes.

Parents can find more information on the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

5 new early learning collaboratives approved by Mississippi Board of Education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) to add five new early learning collaboratives (ELC) to provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to 4-year-old students. The ELC expansion was made possible by $6.3 million in state funds. The new ELCs are: Brookhaven Early Learning Collaborative Kosciusko Early Learning […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson speech school to be relocated to Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Magnolia Speech School in Jackson will be housed in a new 30,000 square-foot facility in Madison County. The Northside Sun reported the school is currently located on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson, but the new building will be built on Bozeman Road in Madison County. The construction is expected to […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 teacher pay raise proposals alive at Mississippi Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate voted Friday to increase teachers’ pay, days after the House approved a separate proposal. The two Republican-controlled chambers and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves must agree on a single plan before teachers could see more money. Any raises would be likely to take effect July 1, when the new […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

Anti-abortion supporters hold vigil at Mississippi Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Anti-abortion supporters held a vigil at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The group wants the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling. They offered prayers for the unborn while taking a stance on the stairs of the Capitol. In December, the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free legal clinic to be held in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A free legal clinic will be held in Hinds County on Friday, February 4. Hinds County neighbors can receive legal advice and help for divorces, name changes, visitation, custody, guardianships, birth certificate corrections and emancipations. The clinic will be held at Hinds County Chancery Court located at 316 South President […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Secretary Watson presents John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson presented the National Association of Secretaries of State’s (NASS) John Lewis Youth Leadership Award to a Greene County native at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday. Tyler Packer was presented with the award during a special ceremony. He was nominated for the award by Mississippi State […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MSU invites agricultural producers to advisory meetings

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will conduct educational programming and research with agriculture advisory groups across the state next month. According to organizers, there will be three regional meetings that offer agricultural producers the opportunity to share their needs for the upcoming year with the MSU Extension Service and Mississippi Agricultural and […]
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sbe#Msdh#The State Board#Mde
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate passes bill to ban critical race theory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Senate passed legislation (SB 2113) that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 public schools and in the state’s public universities and community colleges. Black lawmakers walked out in protest and withheld their votes. The bill passed 32-2, with the only votes against the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Canton vaccine clinic offered $50 gift cards to patients

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center in Canton hosted a vaccine clinic on Saturday, January 22. Patients five and older received a $50 gift card for receiving their first, second and third doses of the vaccine. Organizers said it’s important to make sure everyone takes advantage of the vaccine so we […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Belhaven University receives three national awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Colleges of Distinction awarded Belhaven University with three major awards for its commitment to higher education. Official said Belhaven University is one of only three universities in the state that earned the national title 2021-2022 College of Distinction. This is the 12th consecutive year the university has taken this top honor.  […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJTV 12

UMMC partners with Jobs for Jacksonians for job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, January 26. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center in Jackson. Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions: Housekeeping Floor Technician Patient Transport […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures on Friday, Jan. 21

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of inclement weather, some school districts in South Mississippi have canceled classes for Friday, January 21. The following school districts will be closed until Monday, January 24: North Pike School District South Pike School District
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Public COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center announced there will be a vaccine event in Edwards on Friday, January 21. The event will take place at the Edwards Clinic on Magnolia Street from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to organizers, Moderna and Pfizer doses and boosters will be available. COVID-19 […]
EDWARDS, MS
WJTV 12

Tree giveaway to be held by Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host a tree giveaway during Tree Week from February 2 to February 5. The Northside Sun reported bundles of bare root seedlings will be offered to Flora, Canton, Ridgeland and Madison neighbors. According to the newspaper, the free bundle will include […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A public COVID-19 vaccine event will be held in Vicksburg on Saturday, January 22. The event will be located at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on S. Frontage Road from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All three vaccines will be available to the public. Pfizer’s vaccine will be available for kids […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Free COVID-19 testing available Saturday at Quinn Healthcare

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amerigroup Mississippi and Quinn Healthcare will partner to provide drive-thru COVID testing from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22. The event will be held at Quinn Healthcare, PLLC at 768 Avery Blvd. North in Ridgeland. If you are suffering from symptoms or have been exposed to someone with […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Some South Jackson neighbors facing little to no water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – South Jackson neighbors are facing little to no water pressure as crews work to fix system issues. City leaders said water leaks on Raymond Road and Deer Park Street along with system issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant have delayed full restoration of water. High elevation areas in South Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy