ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift named global ambassador for Record Store Day

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34REJe_0dr5hkli00

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has been named the first-ever Record Store Day Global Ambassador, ahead of the 15th annual Record Store Day on April 23.

Record Store Day celebrates independent record stores. Swift will be offering a special release in honor of the event.

The singer has previously released new versions of albums 1989 and Speak Now for Record Store Day.

"I'm very proud to be this year's Global Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely," Swift said in a statement.

"Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric and stay individual. It's been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there," she continued.

Swift's album

is nominated for Album of the Year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which has been moved to April 3.

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Comments / 2

Related
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Congratulates Taylor Swift For Breaking Her Chart Record: 'The Baton Is Meant To Be Passed'

Shania Twain is celebrating with Taylor Swift, congratulating Swift for her new chart-breaking title. Twain went on social media to honor Swift after she broke the singer's record as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts. Twain previously held that title with 97 weeks at the top of the list.
CELEBRITIES
thewarriorwire.org

“Long Story Short”: Taylor Swift is “The 1”

Taylor Swift: the woman that transformed the music industry. Some would say that Taylor Swift is the most influential and spectacular artist of this century, and recently Swifties united to discuss what could possibly hint to a re-recording drop in the fall season. The plan to release “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was established and presented to the public a while ago: an early fall release, but new easter eggs are encouraging fans to think otherwise.
MUSIC
celebritypage.com

Taylor Swift Beats Shania Twain's Billboard Record

Taylor Swift has become the top female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart!. Swift's albums have spent a total of 99 weeks at the number one spot on the charts, surpassing the previous record holder Shania Twain, whose albums spent 97 weeks at the top.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
iheart.com

Shaina Twain Is 'Proud Of' Taylor Swift For Breaking Country Chart Record

Shania Twain is handing over the reigns to Taylor Swift. The country music icon congratulated Taylor after the 32-year-old dethroned her as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. Since her debut, Taylor's albums have spent 99 weeks at the top, edging past Shania's 97-week record.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Famous Swifties! These stars simply love Taylor Swift

Who is in and who is out of Taylor Swift’s squad has attracted plenty of attention over the years. The ‘Shake It Off’ singer makes no secret of who her pals are, posting pictures with them online, featuring them in her videos and bringing them to her tours.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Stirred Engagement Rumors

Engagement rumors are surrounding Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn again as the couple just embarked on a vacation to St. Ives. The couple flew over 4,000 miles from Swift’s Nashville home to St. Ives via private plane. According to a source the couple only stayed for three days and it was a long flight to […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Stores
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kylie Jenner Becomes First Woman in the World to Reach 300 Million Instagram Followers

It may be time to officially crown Kylie Jenner the Queen of Instagram. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, has become the first woman in the world to reach 300 million Instagram followers on the social media platform. The milestone makes her only the second person, behind soccer pro Cristiano Ronaldo (at 388 million) to reach such a high follower count. Instagram's official account takes the helm as the most-followed on the platform with 460 million.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Why Heidi Klum Got Anxious Over Her Snoop Dogg Collaboration

Model and TV host Heidi Klum is adding “singer” to her résumé. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Heidi about singing for the first time with Snoop Dogg on a song called “Chai Tea with Heidi.” She shared, “I’m pinching, pinching myself. I can’t believe this is happening to me… because I’m obsessed with Snoop Dogg.”
MUSIC
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MIX 107.9

Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence About Divorce Rumors

Last Month Priyanka Chopra publicly changed her Instagram handle from @PriyankaChopraJonas to just @PriyankaChopra, which immediately kicked off the rumor mill with talks of trouble between her and hubby Nick Jonas. She was able to stop the mill with a response video posted by Nick with a “sexy comment”. She opened up this week stating. […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Travis Barker Ignites Chaos Among Kardashian Fans After Posting a Photo With a Baby Bottle

Has the Kardashian family welcomed another baby? Fans are in a frenzy after Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a photo of their Christmas festivities that featured a baby bottle. Us Weekly reports that Barker posted a photo to his Instagram story on Dec. 26 of his family watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and a bottle of milk could be seen in the corner of the frame.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
48K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy