Dasari Arun Kumar arrested for drunk driving

The year 2022 marks 40 years of tracking alcohol-related driving trends and major changes to how the United States legally and socially tolerated drunk driving.
Anti-drunk driving advocacy has a relatively recent history, and like many other major civic movements, was galvanized by the culmination of numerous avoidable tragedies. Many of the alcohol-related laws and social norms abided by today were shaped over the past several decades—not so long ago when you consider that people have been drinking and driving since the invention of the...
Comments / 0