Dasari Arun Kumar arrested for drunk driving

On Jan. 8 at 7:50 p.m. a driver reported a possible drunk driver traveling eastbound. An officer found the car and stopped it near Vineland Road after observing a moving violation. After speaking with the driver, it was determined she was not under the influence, however, she had multiple license suspensions. She also did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver was found to be in possession of suspected drugs and credit cards that did not belong to her. The 40-year-old Akron resident was arrested.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO