Despite largely being viewed as a disappointment and a major flop compared to the original Wii, the Wii U was still a charming and unique device that paved the way for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the Switch taking inspiration from the Wii U in terms of hardware design, it has also become home to many of the best Wii U games. In that respect, we can thank the Wii U for walking so the Switch could run. But the Wii U at its best is a console that's still worth celebrating. Here are our picks for the 15 best Wii U games (in alphabetical order). A decent number of these games are easily attainable on Nintendo Switch nowadays, so we've included links to the Switch version (if available) below each entry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO