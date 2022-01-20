Get up and move! CDC says Dakota less active than U.S. average

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 36,247 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 35,196 on Friday. With five new deaths reported on Monday, the death toll is now at 2,606. The new deaths include four men and one women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (2) and 80+ (3). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Bon Homme, Brown, Davison, Edmunds and Minnehaha.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO