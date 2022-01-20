Get up and move! CDC says Dakota less active than U.S. average
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The CDC says 25 to 30% of North and South Dakotans...kelo.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The CDC says 25 to 30% of North and South Dakotans...kelo.com
Please tell me why everything has to be brought down to race. Is Anthony just say people in this state are inactive. In South Dakota you tell me what we're supposed to do in the Winter time when it's -30 blow windchill. Nobody wants to go out and go anywhere nobody definitely wants to be outside. Until you live here don't tell me what I'm supposed to do until you walk a mile in my shoes don't tell me what I'm supposed to do. Keep your freaking nose in your own damn business
Comments / 2