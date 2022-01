The Senate Education Committee on Thursday passed SB 261, which would modify and strengthen a 2019 law that requires cameras in special education classrooms. The bill now clarifies the procedures that schools must follow when dealing with the cameras. Some of the new procedures include designating a specific person, such as a building or county administrator, to review the videos. Another would require that any and all requests to view the videos must be permitted.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO