Optimum samples up to 23 g/t gold, 3,739 g/t silver at Harry property, British Columbia

Cover picture for the articleOptimum Ventures Ltd. [OPV-TSXV] reported partial assay results, including multiple high-grade gold and silver assays, from a limited surface exploration program conducted on the 1,333-hectare Harry property, adjoining the Premier-Dilworth property of Ascot Resources Ltd., in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia. Highlights include six separate quartz-sulphide structures in...

