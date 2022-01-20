ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Suspended Georgia sheriff’s deputy resigns over Facebook comment about Ahmaud Arbery

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia who was suspended after making a comment on a social media post has now resigned.

Deputy Paul Urhahn posted a comment on a Facebook post discussing the sentencing of the three men convicted of Arbery’s murder. On the post, Urhahn commented: “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though,” WSB reported.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William Bryan, were sentenced to prison on Jan. 7 for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, as we previously reported. Arbery was shot and killed while he was out jogging by the three men who suspected him of burglarizing a home in the area.

The comment was deleted, but screenshots were shared widely, and the sheriff’s office ultimately determined Urhahn had violated departmental policy and was suspended pending termination, WSB reported.

Though he could have appealed the decision, Urhahn resigned, WSB reported. In his resignation letter, Urhahn said, “during my off-duty time while exercising my Constitutional Rights to Free Speech, a very unfortunate series of events occurred, and the manner in which they were handled, is something I cannot support. After deep consideration, I cannot continue as a member of this team and organization. To continue to do so would be against who I am and what I believe,” WGXA reported.

