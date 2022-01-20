ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This Cat Does a Very Weird Thing When He Hears His Favorite Song

KSDK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic makes us feel all sorts of emotions, and this cat...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Dog Waits By The Door Every Morning So He Can Greet His Favorite Mailwoman | The Dodo

180-pound dog has been best friends with the mailwoman since he was 7 weeks old — she even visits on her days off ❤️. Keep up with Fonky on Instagram: http://thedo.do/fronkythemastiff. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Cat Does The Funniest Thing When His Parents Get Him A New Brother | The Dodo

This cat destroys his parents' wedding picture when they bring home a stray cat 🙈🥰. Keep up with Donald on Instagram: http://thedo.do/macdonaldthecat and on TikTok: http://thedo.do/jaimemjames. Some footage provided by https://viralhog.com/. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Drops Photos From a Wild Wedding Getaway With His Lady Love That Say, Basically, Nope, No ‘Chance’ We’ve Ever Had So Much Fun

“Ain’t no party like a Floyd/Noonan party, cause a Floyd/Noonan party don’t stop!”. Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd took time out from playing the emotion-heavy role of Chance Chancellor, who is struggling with PTSD following an explosion while also trying to bond as a family with his wife Abby and their new son, Dominic, to travel back to his home state of Texas for a family get-together. And if his social media photos are anything to go by, it was a really good time!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Adams
Stamford Advocate

Bono Gets ‘Just So Embarrassed’ When He Hears His Voice on U2’s Early Songs

Bono‘s “bout of embarrassment” with U2 isn’t related to the force-downloaded Songs of Innocence album that hit everyone’s iTunes accounts in 2014. His face flushes “scarlet” when he listens to his own voice on some of the band’s early songs — and when he hears his iconic group’s name.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#England#Buzz60
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Bad Blood: Damon Albarn’s condescending Taylor Swift comments are old-fashioned indie tribalism

Given the current vogue for Nineties nostalgia, it was perhaps inevitable that 2022 would deliver a news story about a Britpop star involved in some needless musical beef. Step forward Damon Albarn, frontman of Blur and Gorillaz, who has whipped the internet into a frenzy by baselessly accusing noted songwriter Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs. I know it’s been a while, but isn’t Albarn supposed to realise when he’s sounding like a charmless man?Swift, understandably, quickly took to Twitter to point out that she very much does write her own songs. “Your hot take is completely false...
MUSIC
93.1 KISS FM

4 Weird Things El Pasoans Do With Their Parents

A story about 13% of El Paso adults still living with their parents got a lot of play on social media recently. People commented that they were surprised that the percentage was that low, and others were saying that it's a red flag in a relationship. A friend said that she was surprised when she moved her from a different city that living with your parents pre-COVID and not for economic reasons was so common in El Paso because it wasn't where she is from.
EL PASO, TX
Complex

Kanye Tells Paparazzi He Wants a Percentage of the Money They Make Off His Image

Purported billionaire Kanye West wants a cut of the paparazzi’s earnings. The 44-year-old artist explained his stance Saturday during a run-in with photographers in Miami. Ye told the pap he wanted celebrities to take more control of their likeness—and one way to do this was by ensuring each star received a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Bono Says He Switches the Radio Station When He Hears U2 Songs

Bono is not having a beautiful day. The 60-year-old rocker and philanthropist revealed in a podcast interview Monday that he often switches off the radio when he hears U2’s songs playing because he dislikes the band’s name and the sound of his own voice. “No, I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name,” he said. “The band sound incredible. I just found the voice very strained and kind of not macho and my Irish macho was kind of strained by that.” The singer said hearing his own music turns him red with embarrassment. “I’ve been in a car when one of our songs has come on the radio, and I’ve been the color of—as we say in Dublin—scarlet. I’m just embarrassed. And yeah, I mean, I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy