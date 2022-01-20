Tim McGraw Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo Marking Bittersweet End of ‘1883’ Filming

The first three episodes of Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max yesterday, and it's already a hit with DC fans. The new series is a spin-off to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and follows John Cena in the titular role. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an "action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists." Cena is not the only returning actor from The Suicide Squad to appear in the show. Steve Agee is back as John Economos and Jennifer Holland is reprising her role as Emilia Harcourt. In honor of the show's premiere, Holland took to Instagram today to share a cool behind-the-scenes video.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO