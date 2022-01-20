ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tim McGraw Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo Marking Bittersweet End of ‘1883’ Filming

By Billy Dukes
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That's a wrap! Filming for Season 1 of 1883 is finished — for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, at least. The show's two stars marked the occasion on social media with a "bittersweet" photo of one of their last days on set. It's a simple picture of two...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Introduces His Horse, JW

Tim McGraw has introduced us to his horse JW via Twitter post. 1883 has proven to be challenging to film, but at least we know that McGraw is feeling some sense of harmony with his horse. McGraw plays as James Dutton on the Paramount+ series, which is a prequel to the popular show Yellowstone.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Eric Nelsen
Person
John
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Hello Magazine

Charley Webb shares rare behind-the-scenes photo from surprise wedding

Charley Webb will no doubt have delighted her social media followers as she shared a glimpse of some of the behind-the-scenes fun from her surprise wedding to husband Matthew Wolfenden. The mum-of-three had invited friends and family to what they thought was simply a party to celebrate her 30th birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Rita Wilson Shares '1883' Behind the Scenes Photo with Faith Hill

All decked out in her best Western wear! Rita Wilson is going back in time with Faith Hill for her role on the period drama 1883. Wilson took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot of herself and Hill in full Old West costume, and officially confirmed her upcoming cameo on the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount#Taste Of Country
KBOE Radio

TIM MCGRAW TALKS CHALLENGES OF FILMING 'YELLOWSTONE' PREQUEL

Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill currently star in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” where they have to ride horses and steer wagons, and it sounds like it wasn’t easy filming. “Being on the wagon was something that was really intense and really took a lot...
MOVIES
KSDK

Why '1883' star Tim McGraw owes a debt of gratitude to Peter Berg

ST. LOUIS — Most musicians shouldn’t act, and usually actors make for bad singers. Tim McGraw is the rare exception. As Paramount Plus consumers are just finding out this winter with Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon’s hit TV show “1883,” the country superstar has legit acting chops. But it was a movie where McGraw’s talent was first put on display, with one director (part-time actor) playing a big role in that arrival.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Tim McGraw Shares How He Stays 'True To My Core' After 30 Years In Music

Tim McGraw’s career spans decades. It’s packed with hit songs from “I Like It, I love It,” to “7500 OBO” and everything in between — and McGraw recently spoke about how he hit his stride. The country hitmaker explained to his record label that as an artist, he absorbs what he hears, and stays true to his strengths.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Video

The first three episodes of Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max yesterday, and it's already a hit with DC fans. The new series is a spin-off to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and follows John Cena in the titular role. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an "action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists." Cena is not the only returning actor from The Suicide Squad to appear in the show. Steve Agee is back as John Economos and Jennifer Holland is reprising her role as Emilia Harcourt. In honor of the show's premiere, Holland took to Instagram today to share a cool behind-the-scenes video.
TV SERIES
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy