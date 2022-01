Independent developers have struggled with Google's Play Store developer support for years. The company claims to be doing more to make things better recently, with more actual human beings and fewer automated tools on the other end of those appeals, but it could still be doing much more in its role as the toll-taking gatekeeper for Android apps. Unfortunately for at least one developer, the company's reliance on automated tools has struck again: It looks like Google incorrectly flagged an open-source app because of its own reliance on machine translation as part of its new war against the word "free," and F-Droid's semi-official Nearby app also ran into trouble.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO