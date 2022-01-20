ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what you need to know about increasing used car prices

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Gas prices are not the only costs continuing to go up. Used car prices are through the roof.

The average price for a used car is $28,000.

Michael Bor, CEO of Carlotz, has seen this increase happen firsthand. He joined ABC7 to discuss the crazy car market and how long current prices could last.

He talked about why used car prices are so high and if they come down anytime soon. He also discussed whether it is better to buy new cars and which used cars are the most popular.

Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

