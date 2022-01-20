Serbian government revokes Rio Tinto’s licences for lithium project

Chile's millennial, leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet on Friday, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders while also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister.Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández — a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973.The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, who like Boric rose to prominence...
Comments / 0