Serbian government revokes Rio Tinto’s licences for lithium project

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Thursday...

The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
mining.com

Rio Tinto sees soft 2022 iron ore shipments on labour issues, project delays

Rio Tinto on Tuesday forecast slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments, citing tight labour market conditions and production delays from the new greenfields mine at Gudai-Darri project. The world’s biggest iron ore producer said it expects to ship between 320 and 335 million tonnes (Mt) in 2022 from the Pilbara...
Seekingalpha.com

Rio Tinto ripped for 'corporate governance failures' by activist shareholder

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -0.2%) activist investor Pentwater Capital is again criticizing Rio Tinto (RIO -0.5%) for "ongoing corporate governance breaches," alleging a conflict of interest involving Rio board member Ngaire Woods, Dean of Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government. Pentwater says Oxford has an "overly cozy relationship" with Rio...
Truckers fighting government vaccine mandate march to Canadian capital

TORONTO (Reuters) – A convoy of truckers started their march from Vancouver on Sunday to the Canadian capital city of Ottawa protesting the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers, which the industry says would create driver shortages and fuel inflation. Truckers under the banner Freedom Convoy 2022 had...
The Independent

Chile's incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

Chile's millennial, leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet on Friday, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders while also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister.Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández — a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973.The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, who like Boric rose to prominence...
AFP

Gas giants' Myanmar exit unlikely to badly damage junta: analysts

The exit of energy titans TotalEnergies and Chevron from Myanmar's billion dollar gas industry has been hailed by rights groups, but analysts say it will not significantly weaken the generals and may even enrich the military in the short term. The jade industry alone -- dominated by military-owned business -- provides the military with billions of dollars a year in off-the-books revenue, analysts say.
AFP

Reserve Bank chief will be Chile's new finance minister

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Boric, elected at 35, will be Chile's youngest-ever president, and one of the youngest in world history.
Singapore cbank issues guidelines to discourage crypto trading by public

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued guidelines that limit cryptocurrency trading service providers from promoting their services to the general public, as part of a bid to shield retail investors from potential risks. Singapore is a popular location for cryptocurrency companies due to...
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
Reuters

Australia PM Morrison loses control of WeChat Chinese account as election looms

SYDNEY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal Party lost access to his official WeChat social media account months ago, politicians said on Monday, issuing claims of censorship, while the still-active account being run by an unidentified controller now promotes Chinese life in Australia. Amid growing diplomatic...
The Independent

Taoiseach hails EU’s role in bringing peace to Ireland

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has praised the “vital role” of the European Union in bringing peace to the island of Ireland on the 50th anniversary of it joining the bloc.Friday marked half a century since then-Taoiseach Jack Lynch and foreign affairs minister Patrick Hillery signed the treaty in Brussels that took the fledging state into the European Economic Community.It laid the groundwork for a referendum in May 1972 which saw the Irish people vote by an overwhelming 83% in favour of joining the EEC, which was renamed the European Union in 1993.A young Irish state transitioned from relative economic stagnation...
AFP

China incensed by French parliament's genocide declaration

China condemned a French parliament resolution on Friday that accuses Beijing of carrying out a genocide against its Uyghur Muslim population, a move that has strained ties two weeks before the Winter Olympics. The resolution adds to a chorus of western nations that have criticised Beijing for placing around one million Uyghurs in forced labour camps, terming "the violence perpetrated by the People's Republic of China against the Uyghurs as constituting crimes against humanity and genocide". France's National Assembly joins Canada, the Netherlands, Britain and Belgium in having parliaments where lawmakers have passed similar motions. The United States government has formally accused China of genocide in western Xinjiang. But China rejects such accusations and hit out at French lawmakers on Friday.
Venezuela’s public companies quadruple foreign currency sales to central bank

CARACAS (Reuters) – Sales of foreign currency by Venezuela’s public companies, including oil producer PDVSA, to the South American country’s central bank quadrupled in 2021, according to a document seen by Reuters. Advisors to President Nicolas Maduro’s administration spoke to investors and bondholders from Europe and the...
How a Russian-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON (Reuters) – A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region’s sovereign dollar bonds to safe have assets. Below are four charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions could be felt...
UN General Assembly president to join China's Winter Olympic torch relay

China on Friday said the president of the UN's General Assembly will take part in the Winter Olympics torch relay, which organisers announced would be closed to the public because of coronavirus fears. Abdulla Shahid will participate in next month's relay before the 4 February opening of the Games, Beijing's foreign ministry said. He is the second top UN official to attend the Winter Olympics which are the target of a US-led diplomatic boycott over China's human rights abuses, including those against its Muslim Uyghur minority. "China welcomes Mr. Shahid to the Beijing Winter Olympics and to serve as a torchbearer," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a routine briefing, adding that Shahid expressed his "firm support" for the Games.
Ireland to scrap most COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday – minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland is to scrap almost all its COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday, including restrictions on hospitality, limits on sporting events and the requirement for proof of vaccination at indoor venues, a senior minister said. The government will retain a requirement for people to wear masks on public...
