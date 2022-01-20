ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Platforms explores enabling minting, selling NFTs - report

By Jason Aycock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook parent Meta Platforms (FB +1.5%) - not one to take a back seat on emerging metaverse crazes - is developing plans to let its users create and sell nonfungible tokens, the Financial Times reports. New...

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn (£18.5bn), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn (£14bn) drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn (£12.5bn), and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn (£7.6bn) worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Motley Fool

Why Meta Platforms Is a Top Video Game Stock

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). And most investors are probably familiar with how this company generates most of its revenue through advertising. But investors may not realize how big Meta Platforms is in the video game industry. In this video from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twtr#Social Media#Novi#Metaverse#Meta Platforms#The Financial Times#Twitter#Nft#Opensea
Seekingalpha.com

Activision Stock: Time To Reap Profits From Microsoft Deal

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $95 per share. Microsoft (MSFT) has announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $95 per share, representing a 45% premium over the previous trading day's closing price. The transaction value was $68.7 billion. As a result of the transaction, Microsoft will become the world's third-largest video game developer in terms of revenue, behind only Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sony (NYSE:SONY). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2023.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk calls new Twitter NFT feature ‘annoying’

Elon Musk says a new Twitter feature aimed at allowing users to highlight their NFTs is “annoying”.The company announced the new tool overnight, as a way of allowing users to display their non-fungible tokens in their profile pictures.It also means that users can connect their crypto wallet to their Twitter account, and will get access to a special hexagonal-shaped profile picture, in comparison with the usual round one.The tool aims to ensure that people can only show off pictures which they have bought using the new technology. However, it has already run into trouble, with users complaining that ownership is...
CELEBRITIES
