ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Sky is Everywhere' Trailer Reveals a Girl Coping with Losing Her Sister

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for The Sky is Everywhere, a coming-of-age story based on the book of the same name by Jandy Nelson — who also penned the film’s screenplay — following a seventeen-year-old girl who tries to cope with the loss of her older sister through...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

On My Screen: Jason Isaacs On The Role That Scared Him In ‘Scars,’ His Lack Of Karaoke Skills, And Remaining “Childlike” On The Set Of ‘Mass’

Mass might be Jason Isaacs’ most powerful role to date, as he expertly authors a father’s grief alongside Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney. But Fran Krantz’s film is just the latest in perhaps one of the world’s most varied acting careers, that has covered the gamut of human—and otherworldly—experience. As he’ll explain, everyone has their own favorite Jason Isaacs movie… My First Film Lesson My first day on a film set was on Dangerous Love, and— no, I can’t tell you that. It’s too rude. My second day on a film set was on The Tall Guy, with Jeff Goldblum....
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pico Alexander
Person
Josephine Decker
Person
Grace Kaufman
Person
Caroline Shaw
Person
Jason Segel
Person
Jandy Nelson
Person
Cherry Jones
Collider

'Catch the Fair One' Trailer Reveals a Former Boxer Fighting for Her Sister's Life

IFC Films has released the trailer for Catch the Fair One, giving fans a look at what to expect from the film. Produced by Darren Aronofsky, the trailer begins by showing the boxing career of Kaylee (played by Kali Reis), watching an old video of herself with her sister, who is now missing. Kaylee is later shown a picture of someone on a phone, and confirms that it is her missing sister. She then goes down a path of trying to find her sister and save her from being a victim of human trafficing. The trailer also shows her getting info fights and saving other girls who are being held against their will. The trailer ends with Kaylee holding a knife to a man she duct taped to a chair, asking where her sister is.
MOVIES
Collider

The Master Stroke of 'The Return of the King:' Separating Merry and Pippin

The Return of the King has had its accolades sung for decades: the cast, the script, the score, the visual effects, and the direction combined to make one of the grandest and sweeping visions of a fantasy world and story ever brought to the screen. The movie managed a neat balancing act: small, personal moments were allowed to flourish at the same time as grand sweeping movements of vast forces. The slow, difficult progress of Frodo and Sam towards Mount Doom was intercut with the fast-developing drama of the massive battle brewing around the walls of Minas Tirith. Kings, lords, and magical villains threw down on the field of battle while the major drama unfolded in the story of two insignificant hobbits, and each member of the growing and scattered cast of characters had their own distinctive character arc as the Ring of Power came to the end of its road.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sky Is Everywhere#Coping#Costume Design#Apple Tv#Di Novi Pictures#Irishman
vitalthrills.com

The Sky Is Everywhere Release Date and First Look

Apple TV+ today revealed a first look at The Sky Is Everywhere, based on the beloved novel (check price at Amazon) and directed by Josephine Decker. You can view photos and the poster by scrolling down. The Sky Is Everywhere will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+...
MOVIES
film-book.com

FilmBookCast Ep. 168 – THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Review, Netflix Raises Prices Again, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Trailer, & More

FilmBookCast is the official podcast of FilmBook. FilmBookCast is an entertainment news podcast on the latest movie and television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Chris Banks discusses that breaking Hollywood news. In FilmBookCast Ep. 168, Chris looks at movie previews including: Everything Everywhere All At Once, X, as well...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Josephine Decker’s ‘The Sky is Everywhere’ Skipping Sundance and Being Released in February

Today’s announcement that Josephine Decker’s “The Sky is Everywhere” will be released on February 11th is a very surprising one. Decker’s stock was said to be on the up and up with her last two films having broken out of the arthouse circuit. The 40-year-old filmmaker is also a Sundance regular, but “The Sky is Everywhere” was nowhere to be found inside this year’s lineup. Now it’s being released three weeks after the festival wraps up?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
ithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ teases “The Sky is Everywhere” coming out on Feb 11, Valentine’s Day weekend

Apple TV+ has released the trailer of the new romantic-drama movie “The Sky is Everywhere” premiering on February 11, 2022, this Valentine’s Day weekend. Directed by Josephine Decker and produced by A24, the upcoming movie is an adaptation of the novel by the same name which tells the heart-touching story of a teen girl experiencing love and grief.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Girl Before' Trailer Reveals Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo’s Thriller Miniseries for HBO Max

You know that feeling when you are house-hunting and you discover what seems to be the perfect place? It just clicks, and then you decide to ignore all red flags because the dream house will certainly compensate for its drawbacks. Well, then you, just like Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the new HBO Max miniseries The Girl Before, have probably learned cruel lessons about real estate. The story follows a girl who finds an ultra-minimalist and incredibly modern house, but in order to rent it she has to accept a list of strange demands from its architect owner. To get viewers hyped for the weirdness, HBO Max has released a trailer for the series.
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ Trailer: Shirley Decker Directs Surreal Teen Romance For Apple TV+

Netflix might have the market cornered on teen romances, but Apple is looking to change that with The Sky is Everywhere. Adapted for the screen by author Jandy Nelson, the film is directed by Josephine Decker, following up on her acclaimed psychological thriller Shirley. This is quite the departure from that, however, although the emotions involved are just as impactful.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

A Life Rebuilds in First Trailer for Josephine Decker’s The Sky Is Everywhere

Curiously absent from the Sundance Film Festival and Berlinale is the latest work from an alum of both festivals, Josephine Decker. Following up Madeline’s Madeline and Shirley, the director is back with The Sky Is Everywhere, an Apple and A24 production that will be arriving early next month. Adapted by Jandy Nelson, based on her novel, the film follows a high schooler who loses her older sister and attempts to regain her footing in life. Ahead of the February 11 release on Apple TV+ and in theaters, the first trailer has now arrived.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears reveals devastating consequences sister Britney's posts have on her children

Jamie Lynn Spears has responded to her sister Britney Spears' latest posts where she lambasted the Sweet Magnolias actress' interview with Good Morning America, and called her out for writing about her in Jamie Lynn's new book. Jamie Lynn has since responded with a lengthy post on Instagram, where she revealed that she has had to explain why she is receiving death threats to her eldest daughter, Maddie.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy