'The Sky is Everywhere' Trailer Reveals a Girl Coping with Losing Her Sister

The Return of the King has had its accolades sung for decades: the cast, the script, the score, the visual effects, and the direction combined to make one of the grandest and sweeping visions of a fantasy world and story ever brought to the screen. The movie managed a neat balancing act: small, personal moments were allowed to flourish at the same time as grand sweeping movements of vast forces. The slow, difficult progress of Frodo and Sam towards Mount Doom was intercut with the fast-developing drama of the massive battle brewing around the walls of Minas Tirith. Kings, lords, and magical villains threw down on the field of battle while the major drama unfolded in the story of two insignificant hobbits, and each member of the growing and scattered cast of characters had their own distinctive character arc as the Ring of Power came to the end of its road.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO