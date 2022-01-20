Ask The Expert: Russell Capital Management “IRA”

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Firefighters on Sunday made progress in battling a blaze burning near the mountainous Big Sur area in California that forced evacuations and shuttered a major highway. The Colorado Fire, which started on Friday night, was 25% contained as of early Sunday and burning across just over...
(CNN) — The State Department announced on Sunday night that it will be reducing staff levels at the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, beginning with the departure of nonessential staff and family members. "On January 23, 2022, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. direct hire...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday canceled her upcoming wedding plans due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and tightened restrictions. "Such is life," she said when asked by reporters about how she felt about the cancellation, according to Reuters. "I am no different to, dare I...
(CNN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday it was appropriate for the Arizona Democratic Party to censure moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her vote against a filibuster carve-out for voting rights, a key priority for Democrats. "Absolutely it was. On that particular vote that she and (West Virginia...
NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
Washington (CNN) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken amplified his warning against a Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying "a single additional Russian force" entering Ukraine "in an aggressive way" would result in a severe response by the US and its allies. "If a single additional Russian force goes into...
Washington — Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, revealed Sunday that former Attorney General William Barr has spoken with investigators. "We've had conversations with the former attorney general already. We have talked to Department of Defense individuals,"...
Washington (CNN) — Ukraine has received a second weapons supply shipment from the United States amid the looming threat of a potential Russian invasion. "The second bird in Kyiv! More than 80 tons of weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities from our friends in the USA! And this is not the end," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet Sunday.
KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev derided British allegations that he could be installed as leader of a Kremlin puppet government in Kyiv, and told Reuters in an interview that he was considering legal action. Britain's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Moscow was considering Murayev...
Comments / 0