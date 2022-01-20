ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

FSD Pharma Unveils Newly Designed Website

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, today announced the launch of its newly designed...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Management and Strategy Institute Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is marking the redesign of its primary website, MSIcertified.com. The new website has been in development for nine months and includes all of the modern elements that members expect. The new website contains a much-enhanced navigational system, making it easy for learners to quickly find programs they’re interested in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

FSD Pharma Board Member Named to the Order of Canada

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, has announced that a member of its Research and Clinical Advisory Board has been appointed to the Order of Canada. According to the announcement, Eleanor N. Fish, PhD, was named a Member of the Order for her contributions to immunology, particularly her groundbreaking research regarding the use of interferon-alpha in the treatment of disease. The Order of Canada is among Canada’s highest civilian honors and recognizes individuals whose service shapes society and whose compassion unites communities. Appointments to the order are made by the Governor General and are based on recommendations from the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. “On behalf of everyone at FSD Pharma, I would like to congratulate Dr. Fish on receiving Canada’s highest honor that recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to scientific research and service to the nation,” said Dr. Lakshmi P. Kotra, CEO of Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FSD Pharma. “Since joining our Research and Clinical Advisory Board in November 2021, Eleanor’s contributions have already made a significant impact, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from her expertise and insights as we advance the development of our next-generation therapeutics in pursuit of a healthier world.”
ECONOMY
meatpoultry.com

Sosland Publishing website unveils update

KANSAS CITY — Sosland Publishing Co., publisher of MEAT+POULTRY, has launched a redesigned and expanded website tying together the company’s broad range of information products and services. The new Sosland.com features a streamlined design, improved functionality and increased resources for customers. The revamped site offers visitors the opportunity...
INTERNET
CBS Pittsburgh

Mark Cuban Launches Online Pharmacy Offering Generic Drugs At Affordable Prices

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Cuban, born and raised in Pittsburgh, has launched a new business aimed at keeping prescription drugs affordable. According to Forbes, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company will buy generic drugs directly from the manufacturers to avoid mark up and middle men. However, the company doesn’t process insurance claims and requires customers to pay out of pocket. They say the costs are lower than most deductible and copay requirements.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

Hemp Inc. To Launch Line Of CBDA & CBGA Products, Inspired By Recent Cannabis-Covid Breakthrough Research

After the recent cannabis and Covid breakthrough companies are not wasting any time jumping on the bandwagon. The research “Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants,” published in the Journal of Natural Products, posited that certain cannabinoid acids from hemp (Cannabis sativa) can prevent infection from the virus that causes COVID-19 by obstructing its entry into cells.
INDUSTRY
Music Week

Merlin unveils six newly-elected members on board

Merlin, the independent’s digital music licensing partner, has announced its newly-elected board. The board includes representatives from 12 different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania. “This diverse expertise will provide strategic guidance to Merlin in better serving its membership - composed of tens of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Unveils Tire Model Designed for EVs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Electric vehicles (“EVs”) will be a force to reckon with in the next couple of decades. Since they produce zero emissions at the tailpipe, EVs are the perfect vehicle for an economy that prizes sustainable energy and minimizes waste. At the moment, however, they comprise less than 2% of global car sales. Despite the role electric vehicles are projected to play in the future of transportation, the technology is still relatively new. For instance, did you know tire considerations are different when it comes to EVs?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsd Pharma Inc#Mental Health Disorders#Biotechnology Company#Lucid Ms#Fsd Pharma#Total Brain Health#Https Ibn Fm Xo20i#Fsd Biosciences Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

What Is The Most Expensive Weed In The US?

This article was originally published on Goldleaf and appears here with permission. The most expensive weed in the United States is Cannabis Caviar, also known as Marijuana Caviar, Caviar Moon Rocks, or Caviar Gold. Cannabis Caviar sells for around $1400 per ounce. Other upmarket cannabis cultivars include Loud Dream (~$800/oz), Isla OG Canned Cannabis (~$800/oz), Oracle (~$800/oz), and White Fire OG (~$600/oz).
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own? $100K, $1M, Or Is He A Whale?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: How much Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) do you think Elon Musk owns?
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy