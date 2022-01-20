ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State is making Top 100 OL Jven Williams a top priority

By Corey Robinson
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic was in...

247sports.com

247Sports

Opponent scouting report: Michigan

Michigan is having an underwhelming season, but the Wolverines still have the talent to cause Indiana problems. What will the Hoosiers see from Michigan this afternoon?
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Will Smith is a Buckeye: The impact

The Ohio State staff will want to land at least two talented interior defensive linemen and very possibly three for their 2023 recruiting class and now they have one as Will Smith from Dublin (Ohio) Coffman has announced a commitment to the Buckeyes. Smith has been high on the Buckeyes’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How Ohio State transfers performed during the 2021 season

Other than what to do with the postseason, there may be no greater topic in college football than the transfer portal. While players transferring from one program to another isn't anything new, the ease at which teams and coaches can communicate with them increased within the last few years. Ohio...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Weekend visit results in offer for linebacker Jack Sadowsky

Batavia, Ill., 2023 linebacker Jack Sadowsky made the trip to Louisville on Saturday for an unofficial visit and left impressed by the experience. Before leaving, the 6-foot-2, 218-pound prospect collected a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. "It was way better than expected," Sadowsky said. "They had very nice facilities, but...
BATAVIA, IL
247Sports

Report: Oregon State expected to hire Anthony Perkins as cornerbacks coach

The Oregon State football program is expected to hire Anthony Perkins for the role of cornerbacks coach, per a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “Oregon State is expected to hire Anthony Perkins as the school's next corners coach,” Thamel said via Twitter on Sunday. “He's a veteran coach with experience the last three years at Colorado State. He spent the two years prior with the Tampa Bay Bucs and has coached at Ohio University and Indiana St.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
247Sports

BREAKING: D-tackle Will Smith commits to Ohio State

Dublin (Ohio) Coffman 2023 defensive tackle/end Will Smith made his first Ohio State recruiting visit in early October. He was in Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes rolled over Maryland 66-17. Afterwards Bucknuts caught up with Smith. Afterwards Bucknuts caught up with Smith who left no doubt about how much he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2023 linebacker Alex Sanford holding early SEC offers

Oxford High School experienced some ups and downs this past season. But the Chargers managed to finish 8-5 and advanced to the Class 6A North State semi-finals in the postseason. Helping lead that charge on defense was the play of 2023 linebacker Alex Sanford. Late in his junior season, Sanford...
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

Hoosiers land Texas QB Brendan Sorsby

Indiana has added a second quarterback commit to their 2022 recruiting class with the announcement from Brendan Sorsby that he has pledged to the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound standout from Lake Dallas (TX) Lake Dallas H.S. is commit number 31 for Tom Allen and his staff. Sorsby chose IU over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Boston College WR Ezechiel Tieide enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Boston College redshirt junior wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide announced Sunday that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Tieide appeared in four games for Boston College this past season, totaling two tackles on special teams. Tieide appeared in nine games in 2020, working exclusively on special teams. Tieide didn't play...
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

College football transfer portal rankings: Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart among best available players

College football's most-notable transfer hauls this recruiting cycle are taking shape, but several high-impact players remain on the board. That includes Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and USC's Jaxson Dart. College football transfer portal rankings are updated at 247Sports following several decisions this week, including Oregon's Travis Dye and the addition of Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton and quarterback JT Daniels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Will Honas to transfer to K-State

A little over five years since K-State lost a hard fought recruiting battle against Nebraska for the services of linebacker Will Honas, the Wildcats and Chris Klieman made the most of a second chance thanks to the transfer portal. And on Sunday, the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder confirmed the news K-State fans have long been hoping for: He's headed to Manhattan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Grad transfer OL Mac Hollensteiner commits to Virginia

Mac Hollensteiner is set to be a Wahoo. The Georgetown grad transfer offensive lineman announced his commitment to Virginia on Sunday after his official visit to UVA. "Thankful for everyone who helped me get to where I am today," he said in his tweet. Hollensteiner picked up the offer from...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Michigan basketball notches statement road win over Indiana: Top takeaways, reaction

Dickinson scored a game-high 25 points. Freshman Caleb Houstan exploded for five 3-pointers and 19 points. Moussa Diabate had 10 points and seven rebounds. Terrance Williams II came off the bench and finished with 10 points. Michigan drained 11-of-17 3-pointers (64%). The defense was especially tight at the rim. Indiana finished just 10-for-24 on layups due to the rim protection from Dickinson and Diabate. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points, Xavier Johnson chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, but Indiana's effort on both ends was not good enough.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Smack enjoys official visit and already notices changes in program

As the University of Florida finishes up their second big recruiting weekend in January, the first under head coach Billy Napier, we are starting to get a little perspective of what recruits are seeing in terms of changes in the staff and the program. Place kicker Trey Smack of Severna Park High School in Maryland committed to the former staff at Florida and stayed committed through the early signing period and signed in December. He took his official visit to Florida this weekend and came away happy with his decision and noting real differences in the staff.
NFL
247Sports

Adryan Lara commits to Kansas State

The expectation all along heading into this weekend's visit in Manhattan was that if Adryan Lara felt comfortable around the campus and football complex that the Wildcats would secure the 2022 high school quarterback. Lo and behold, before the three-star prospect's weekend had even come to a close in the Sunflower State, Lara had given K-State his verbal pledge, revealing his decision to the rest of the world Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Grad-Transfer Kicker Grupe Wanted the Notre Dame Challenge

Five years ago, the thought of kicking for Notre Dame in Ohio Stadium to start the 2022 season was the furthest thing from Blake Grupe’s mind. Okay, maybe not the furthest. His mother grew up in Marion, Ind. and attended St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind. His grandfather played baseball at Indiana University in Bloomington. His aunt played basketball at Ball State in Muncie, Ind.
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

Quincy Shootout: Bol establishes himself as a disruptive force

QUINCY, Ill. – One of the better stories that has been unfolding this winter has been the development of seven-footer John Bol. He added another chapter at the Quincy Shootout. A 7-foot-1 sophomore at St. Louis (Mo.) CBC, Bol is quickly turning potential into production while emerging as maybe...
QUINCY, IL
247Sports

WATCH: Sherman explains offense's issues Saturday and beyond

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman had his best game since returning from a one-game absence Saturday when he scored 21 points in the 78-65 loss to No. 18 Texas Tech. The senior kept the Mountaineers in the game in the first half and then shot them into the lead in the second half, but he and his teammates had trouble finding points and maintaining possession against the Red Raiders defense, which rates as one of the best in the nation. WVU had a season-high 17 turnovers, and Sherman committed six, while the offense shot 40 percent and missed 10 of 15 3-point attempts. In the video above, Sherman credits the Red Raiders and critiques the Mountaineers, who seek to end a three-game losing streak in Wednesday's home game against Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan beats Indiana for biggest win of season

The Michigan men’s basketball team got its biggest win of the season as it emerged from Assembly Hall victorious over Indiana, 80-62. The Wolverines again rode an outstanding performance from center Hunter Dickinson to the massive road result on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The center finished with 25 points and was one rebound away from a double-double, and nearly all of Michigan’s offense ran through Dickinson as the game reached the home stretch.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

