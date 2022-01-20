Michigan State is making Top 100 OL Jven Williams a top priority

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman had his best game since returning from a one-game absence Saturday when he scored 21 points in the 78-65 loss to No. 18 Texas Tech. The senior kept the Mountaineers in the game in the first half and then shot them into the lead in the second half, but he and his teammates had trouble finding points and maintaining possession against the Red Raiders defense, which rates as one of the best in the nation. WVU had a season-high 17 turnovers, and Sherman committed six, while the offense shot 40 percent and missed 10 of 15 3-point attempts. In the video above, Sherman credits the Red Raiders and critiques the Mountaineers, who seek to end a three-game losing streak in Wednesday's home game against Oklahoma.
