Is it happening? And if so what are peoples thoughts?. Seems like a baller move. He’s no Jim Knowles but I think it would be a pretty good hire. I’d say Rossi is my number 1 still as Minnesota had a pretty ■■■■ good defense last year considering their lack of talent. Belk is also pretty high on my want list. Any of these guys are pretty good hires. I do wish we weren’t even having the conversation and kept Knowles over any of these guys though.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO