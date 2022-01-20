ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Wiota receives Rural Innovation Grant

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago

(Area) The City of Wiota received a Rural Innovation Grant.

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority today announced grant funding will be awarded to rural communities across the state through the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

The City of Wiota will receive $20,000. The City is leveraging local assets to draw visitors and residents to stay and enjoy their time downtown. Through the addition of a community park, in partnership with the Wiota Boosters, they will be adding an additional amenity to attract visitors to the annual flea market, Wiota Steakhouse, and downtown community events. Funding from the Rural Innovation Grant will support the removal of dilapidated playground equipment and addition of a new and ADA compliant features.

Other entities receiving grants in southwest Iowa include:

*City of Treynor – $1,000 Rural Leadership Bootcamp Grant

*Adair & Guthrie County – $1,000 Rural Leadership Bootcamp Grant

*City of Red Oak – $10,000 Rural Housing Assessment Grant

*Grandma’s House Daycare in Clarinda – $10,000 Rural Child Care Market Study Grant

*City of Manning – $20,000 Rural Innovation Grant. The funds will be used for the development of engineering, plat, and HOA documents for a pocket neighborhood developed by the City to address housing needs

*Midwest Partnership Economic Development (City of Stuart) – $1,500 Rural Innovation Grant. The funds will support the launch of a program that will display art on a rotating basis in stores, offices, restaurants and gathering spaces throughout the community with the goal of improving aesthetics in the community and mental health of residents through exposure to art.

