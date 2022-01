There’s a lot to like about Barcelona Wine Bar. The food is good, the wine list is better, and the outdoor patio sets it apart from most other restaurants on East Passyunk. They serve mostly tapas, which makes it a perfect spot to go with a bigger group of people, and they’ll even split the big paella dishes by however many people you’re with. Stop by for a glass of wine before bar hopping around the neighborhood, or just make a night of sitting outside here.

