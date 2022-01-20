A Rheumatology Telemedicine Program’s Outcomes, Satisfaction, and Costs

Healthcare is experiencing yet another crisis – one of many that have unfolded over the past two years. It’s not omicron or any variant of the coronavirus: this crisis is a shortage of workforce. While it has been compounded by the deferral of care as many Americans delayed appointments because of uncertainty and limited access due to the pandemic, this crisis is truly about workers: physicians, providers, technicians, nurses, housekeeping staff, and others essential for patient care. Like many of the other crises that healthcare has seen lately, this one seems like it may last for a while. The healthcare workforce shortage lays bare a fundamental issue in our healthcare system: we use people as the ultimate workaround to navigate all of the challenges of making appointments, coordinating care, paying for care, and communicating. This reliance on human resources – and the current shortage of that resource – predisposes the system to errors and increases costs because the underlying system is so complicated. However, there are solutions that we can implement to solve this crisis:

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO