ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

A Rheumatology Telemedicine Program’s Outcomes, Satisfaction, and Costs

physiciansweekly.com
 6 days ago

Geographic constraints prevent rural veterans with inflammatory arthritis (IA) from receiving medical care. Telemedicine (TM) holds significant potential in bridging these gaps. Researchers collected patient-centered data from a TM care program at a government health facility and compared it to standard treatment (UC). Veterans with pre-existing IA were included in TM...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Brigham and Women’s research group finds ‘pleasant surprise’: Black patients 50% more likely to utilize telemedicine than white patients

Telemedicine, which gained wider popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to become a permanent fixture of the health care system, has become especially popular in two patient groups: Black patients and women, according to a new study out of Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Given the digital divide,...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemedicine#Tm#Uc#Ia
thesyracusejournal.com

New broadband program available to help with internet costs

TOPEKA – The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a federal program that helped almost 9 million low income Americans afford internet service in 2021, ended on December 31. The Kansas Corporation Commission wants Kansans to know that a new $14.2 billion federal program, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), is available to fill the gap.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Wyoming News

Makary: Health-care reform includes prescribing less medication, treating whole person

(The Center Square) – Doctors prescribed 2.4 billion prescriptions 10 years ago; last year, around 5 billion as the opioid epidemic and drug overdoses reached record highs, Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said at a recent Texas Public Policy Foundation event. “But did disease really double in the last 10 years?” “No,” he answered. Instead, “We have a crisis of...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

5 risks of untreated concussions

Cognitive FX consulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic, and other long-established health organizations to identify five effects of concussions that can develop if left untreated.
HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Most medical researchers didn’t disclose conflicting payments from industries, study says

Most medical papers published in 2017 in the Journal of American Medical Association and the New England Journal of Medicine failed to disclose the authors’ conflicts of interest in the form of industry payments, a new analysis has revealed. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research, posted in the preprint repository medRxiv this month, analysed 31 clinical trial reports published in 2017 in each of the two high-impact journals and identified 118 authors who, in total, received more than $7m (£5.1m) in industry payments.“The physician-authors (n = 118) received a combined total of $7.48m. Of the 106 authors (89.8%) who received payments, 86...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Delivering Health Care With Fewer People

Healthcare is experiencing yet another crisis – one of many that have unfolded over the past two years. It’s not omicron or any variant of the coronavirus: this crisis is a shortage of workforce. While it has been compounded by the deferral of care as many Americans delayed appointments because of uncertainty and limited access due to the pandemic, this crisis is truly about workers: physicians, providers, technicians, nurses, housekeeping staff, and others essential for patient care. Like many of the other crises that healthcare has seen lately, this one seems like it may last for a while. The healthcare workforce shortage lays bare a fundamental issue in our healthcare system: we use people as the ultimate workaround to navigate all of the challenges of making appointments, coordinating care, paying for care, and communicating. This reliance on human resources – and the current shortage of that resource – predisposes the system to errors and increases costs because the underlying system is so complicated. However, there are solutions that we can implement to solve this crisis:
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy