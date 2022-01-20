Train crashes into pickup truck in Mentor, officials say
MENTOR, Ohio -- A train crashed into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Mentor, city officials said. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the tracks...www.cleveland.com
MENTOR, Ohio -- A train crashed into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Mentor, city officials said. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the tracks...www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0