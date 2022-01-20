Train crashes into pickup truck in Mentor, officials say

A driver was stopped for traveling left of center while pulling into a hotel parking lot at 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6. The driver said he was at the hotel to see his fiancé, who was staying there. Police smelled the odor of marijuana inside the car and the man said he had smoked earlier. A 9 millimeter handgun with a round in the chamber was also found. The man said the gun belonged to his fiancé and the woman later arrived on the scene to confirm this. The driver was cited for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO