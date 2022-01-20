ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global sustainability index includes McCormick & Co., Campbell Soup

By Jeff Gelski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Two US food companies, McCormick & Co. at No. 14 and Campbell Soup Co. at No. 89, made the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index released Jan. 9. Toronto-based Corporate Knights, which includes a magazine and a research division, assessed 6,914 companies with more than $1 billion in annual...

