To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

The Tottenham Hotspur dressing room has been just like fans’ groups in the last two days. The players have been giddily sharing videos of the last few minutes at Leicester City. Of particular joy has been Antonio Conte going to hug a steward, which has naturally been pointed out to the manager.A glee has totally replaced a developing sense of gloom. The fretful questions people around the club had been asking have been totally washed away. They’re no longer wondering whether Conte could really walk, or if this is the most difficult situation he’s walked into.The talk is now only...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO