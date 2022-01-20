To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Football News Show: What is the fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo's Brentford antics?....

The Independent

Tottenham must seize the momentum as Antonio Conte fills club with hope before Chelsea test

The Tottenham Hotspur dressing room has been just like fans’ groups in the last two days. The players have been giddily sharing videos of the last few minutes at Leicester City. Of particular joy has been Antonio Conte going to hug a steward, which has naturally been pointed out to the manager.A glee has totally replaced a developing sense of gloom. The fretful questions people around the club had been asking have been totally washed away. They’re no longer wondering whether Conte could really walk, or if this is the most difficult situation he’s walked into.The talk is now only...
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham result and five things we learned as Marcus Rashford seals dramatic late win

Marcus Rashford tapped-in a late winner for Manchester United as they beat West Ham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.The Red Devils were woeful for the majority of the match and struggled to create chances until a late flurry of positive play in the final few moments ended with substitutes Edinson Cavani and Rashford combining to seal three points which strengthen their challenge for a spot in next season’s Champions League.West Ham had defended strongly throughout, reducing United to pot shots from distance in the second-half, until the final couple of minutes of play when their...
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea need an attitude adjustment before Tottenham game

Thomas Tuchel has admitted both he and Chelsea’s players must carry out a quick-fire attitude adjustment after allowing frustrations to get the better of them.German coach Tuchel conceded the Blues let their waning Premier League title bid get under their skin after the 1-0 loss at runaway leaders and defending champions Manchester City.Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech were caught in a lengthy animated conversation amid Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday.And Tuchel believes he and his players will be refreshed and ready to go again when hosting Tottenham in the league on Sunday.“We decided we would give the players...
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson has no problem with Everton fans’ protest after defeat to Villa

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson empathised with fans who protested after their 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa after admitting he was “on the floor” after the result.A 10th defeat in 14 league matches – courtesy of Emiliano Buendia’s header in first-half added time – means their 19 points from their first 20 games is their lowest total at this stage since 1997-98.The goal celebrations saw Villa players Matty Cash and recently-departed Everton defender Lucas Digne struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd, with the Toffees announcing after the game that one person has been arrested for throwing a...
The Independent

Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two...
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson is adored by the fans but Everton need more than a unifying figure

You can tell a lot about a club by its heroes, the men that symbolise its identity. Duncan Ferguson ranks highly among Everton’s pantheon of greats. That perhaps points to one of the underlying problems at Goodison Park.The 50-year-old takes charge of the first game of his second spell as caretaker manager when the Blues face Aston Villa on Saturday. Ferguson fills the void in the dugout left by the sacking of Rafa Benitez. He will rally the crowd and the visiting side and their manager Steven Gerrard – a Liverpool icon – can expect a hostile reception.No Premier League...
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in the Premier League on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to end a run of four fixtures without a win. If last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City didn’t ruled Chelsea out of the title race, Tuesday’s draw at Brighton effectively ended their hopes. The Blues will be looking over their shoulder if Spurs win to close the gap to five points, with Antonio Conte’s side having an additional three games in hand. There has been a focus on the transfer window in the build-up, with Ousmane Dembele is one...
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United can leapfrog West Ham United with a win on Saturday, with both sides fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League.It’s the Hammers who sit in fourth at present but they are only two points ahead of United having played a game more - while Tottenham, fifth, are in better form than both of these teams.The most recent trip back to his former club saw David Moyesemerge triumphant with a win in the Carabao Cup, but Ralf Rangnick holds hopes that his team are on the right path now, following a strong second-half showing and win over...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira critical of decision to award Liverpool penalty against Palace

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was critical of the “naive” decision to award Liverpool a late penalty in their 3-1 home defeat.Odsonne Edouard’s 55th-minute tap-in had given the Eagles hope of taking points off Jurgen Klopp’s side, who started brilliantly in south London and scored twice in the first half through Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.A grandstand finish had been set up at Selhurst Park after Palace pulled one back but an innocuous coming together between Diogo Jota and Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita saw the Reds awarded a spot-kick, which Fabinho dispatched to put the game to bed a minute...
