ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel to scrap quarantine for children exposed to COVID carriers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416FB0_0dr5VUww00

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Israel will ditch mandatory quarantine for children exposed to COVID-19 carriers, the government said on Thursday, citing a need to relieve parents and schools as case numbers spiral due to the fast-spreading but low-morbidity Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that as of Jan. 27, children will instead be required to take twice-weekly home antigen tests for the virus and, if they prove positive or feel unwell, absent themselves from school until they recover.

"Children are returning to continuity in schooling," he said during a televised address with his health and education ministers, adding that medical experts had determined that the young were on sufficiently "safe ground" to warrant the review.

The home kits will be supplied free of charge, he said.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

The reality of Zero Covid in Communist China: Social media videos show 'quarantine camps' where pregnant women and children are confined to tiny cells amid reports of mass detentions in the dead of night

Sprawling quarantine camps with rows upon rows of cramped metal boxes to house people suspected of having Covid-19 have sprung up in China, social media videos show. The Communist country is attempt to eradicate the virus despite warnings that the more infectious Omicron variant makes a Zero Covid strategy impossible, even with the draconian measures used by Beijing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers ‘to be scrapped this month’

Vaccinated travellers will be able to go on holiday without taking Covid tests on their return to the UK under reported government plans to lift all travel restrictions this month.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated people in time for the February half-term break, according to The Sunday Times. An announcement of the relaxed testing regime is reportedly scheduled for 26 January, the day prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift plan B restrictions including working from home and masks on public transport and shops.Under existing requirements, travellers must take a lateral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Israel#Quarantine#Unwell#Morbidity#Omicron
Reuters

Israel to issue young children with free COVID home tests, Bennett says

JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israel will issue kindergartners and elementary schoolchildren with free COVID-19 home tests, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday, adding that his government was also trying to lower commercial costs of the antigen kits. The government last week earmarked PCR and institutional antigen testing for...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid exposing ‘weaknesses of democratic leaders,’ HRW says

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of democratic leaders, a landmark report has said. The annual report by NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) said while democratic leaders developed effective vaccines at speed, they failed to tackle issues of social inequality and poverty that were exacerbated during the pandemic.Additionally, the report, led by HRW executive director, Kenneth Roy, said, leaders had to do more to protect their democratic values.“In country after country, large numbers of people have taken to the streets, even at the risk of being arrested or shot, which shows the appeal of democracy remains strong,” Roth said....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of one-day deaths fell to 333 from 373. Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest...
WORLD
Reuters

India's richest state set to reopen schools as Omicron cases fall

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's wealthiest state will reopen schools next week, its education minister said on Thursday, as new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus fell sharply, even though it had the highest tally of infections nationwide. Over the last 24 hours, India hit a fresh eight-month...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Italy reports 138,860 COVID cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy reported 138,860 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, against 171,263 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333. Italy has registered 143,523 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

England is about to drop virtually all anti-COVID restrictions

London — Most legal restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in England will be dropped next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British Parliament on Wednesday. From Monday, face masks will no longer be mandatory anywhere in England. "Our scientists believe it is likely that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hong Kong health authorities warn of worsening COVID outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health officials warned on Saturday of a significantly worsening COVID-19 outbreak in the Asian financial hub as suspected infection numbers rose in a congested residential area. Health officials said some 26 confirmed cases and more than 100 cases classed as preliminary positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Austrian Parliament votes to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for most adults

Austria's parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from February 1, the first of its kind in Europe. Lawmakers voted 137 to 33 in favor of the mandate, which will apply to all residents of Austria aged 18 and over. Exemptions are made for pregnant women, people who for medical reasons can't be vaccinated, or who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

3,000 at United Airlines test positive for COVID-19; carrier to cut flights

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- United Airlines will have to cut some U.S. flights because thousands of employees are getting sick with COVID-19, the carrier's chief executive said Tuesday. In a letter to employees posted on the United website, CEO Scott Kirby said no vaccinated United employees have died or been hospitalized with COVID-19. However, he said the rate of illnesses is disrupting the carrier's flight schedule.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: WHO warns pandemic not over amid Europe case records

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning to world leaders that the coronavirus pandemic "is nowhere near over". Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned against the assumption that the newly dominant Omicron variant is significantly milder and has eliminated the threat posed by the virus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy