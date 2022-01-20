Three City players make Fifa 22 team

AC Milan host Juventus on Sunday night in Serie A, in a game which is typically huge for both teams and for Italian football as a whole.With Inter Milan out in front again this season, their San Siro rivals are closest and most likely to hunt them down and prevent a runaway success. The Rossoneri suffered a surprise loss to Spezia last time out though, so cannot afford more dropped points.Juve, meanwhile, are still battling to even break into the top four - though the teams in fourth and sixth, Atalanta and Lazio, fighting out a goalless draw on Saturday...
Comments / 0