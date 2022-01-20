Three City players make Fifa 22 team

We have had yet another late double gameweek announcement and it is not the one we were expecting.Watford and Burnley will both play twice in double gameweek 23, facing Norwich and Arsenal this weekend respectively, then coming up against each other at Turf Moor on 5 February.Two relegation battlers are not usually candidates for heavy investment so do not be blinded by this double. There are still plenty of others to come, given all the postponements.That doesn’t mean their players aren’t worth some consideration, though.Josh KingBoth King and his strike partner Emmanuel Dennis will be extremely popular this picks this...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO