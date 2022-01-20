ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Three City players make Fifa 22 team

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias have been named in the Fifa 22 team...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Josh Sargent double lifts Norwich as lights go out on Watford and Claudio Ranieri

As the floodlights flickered and dimmed at Vicarage Road, the light also appeared to run out on Claudio Ranieri’s Watford tenure. Norwich’s win in this crucial relegation six-pointer, delivered by Josh Sargent’s sublime backheel flick and towering header, lifted the Canaries out of the Premier League’s bottom three and dropped Watford into deeper trouble.Sargent’s first Premier League goal on 51 minutes was a brilliant moment of quality that had been desperately lacking until he turned Teemu Pukki’s cross off the underside of the bar. Moments later, play at Vicarage Road was halted for around nine minutes due to a partial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Tottenham must seize the momentum as Antonio Conte fills club with hope before Chelsea test

The Tottenham Hotspur dressing room has been just like fans’ groups in the last two days. The players have been giddily sharing videos of the last few minutes at Leicester City. Of particular joy has been Antonio Conte going to hug a steward, which has naturally been pointed out to the manager.A glee has totally replaced a developing sense of gloom. The fretful questions people around the club had been asking have been totally washed away. They’re no longer wondering whether Conte could really walk, or if this is the most difficult situation he’s walked into.The talk is now only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 TOTY: When will Team of the Year midfielders be released in Ultimate Team?

EA has revealed the official FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) cards, but when will they be released into packs in Ultimate Team?!. As per usual, it's the attackers that are up first and then the midfielders, so find out exactly when the Team of the Year (TOTY) midfield maestros will arrive in FUT 22 right here.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Psg
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unique talent with ‘insane’ skill-set – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is a unique talent with an “insane” skill-set.The right-back took his tally of assists this season to 14 with a couple in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg victory over Arsenal on Thursday.Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller and Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi – both forwards – have created more goals than the England international.Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 64Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain) - 47Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 44“I don’t know anybody who is like Trent. Who is a right-back and is that decisive and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
techraptor.net

FIFA Ultimate Team Servers Are Having Problems

FIFA Ultimate Team servers are having problems -- several FIFA 22 players are reporting that they are unable to play this multiplayer mode. The FIFA games have all sorts of ways to play, but one of the most popular is the multiplayer mode FIFA Ultimate Team. Gamers can acquire football stars through the equivalent of loot boxes (called "packs") and create their own teams to compete against other players. Unfortunately, several players are reporting that this game mode is not working.
FIFA
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 23: Josh King, Kevin De Bruyne, Lucas Digne and more

We have had yet another late double gameweek announcement and it is not the one we were expecting.Watford and Burnley will both play twice in double gameweek 23, facing Norwich and Arsenal this weekend respectively, then coming up against each other at Turf Moor on 5 February.Two relegation battlers are not usually candidates for heavy investment so do not be blinded by this double. There are still plenty of others to come, given all the postponements.That doesn’t mean their players aren’t worth some consideration, though.Josh KingBoth King and his strike partner Emmanuel Dennis will be extremely popular this picks this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is AC Milan vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

AC Milan host Juventus on Sunday night in Serie A, in a game which is typically huge for both teams and for Italian football as a whole.With Inter Milan out in front again this season, their San Siro rivals are closest and most likely to hunt them down and prevent a runaway success. The Rossoneri suffered a surprise loss to Spezia last time out though, so cannot afford more dropped points.Juve, meanwhile, are still battling to even break into the top four - though the teams in fourth and sixth, Atalanta and Lazio, fighting out a goalless draw on Saturday...
UEFA
firstsportz.com

Who will be the 12th FIFA 22 TOTY player?

FIFA has started off with the TOTY promo event and it features some of the greatest players from the previous year. The 12th FIFA 22 TOTY player will soon be added to the game, and it depends on the player votes!. FIFA 22 Team of the Year event is the...
FIFA
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea do not have psychological edge over Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect a psychological edge over Tottenham after dumping Spurs out of the Carabao Cup.Chelsea will meet Tottenham for the third time this month in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.The Blues beat their bitter London rivals 3-0 on aggregate across the two-legged League Cup semi-final, but boss Tuchel has rejected any ideas of a mental advantage.“We have played three matches in such a short time which is pretty unusual and uncommon normally, that is why they know what we do and we know more or less what they do,” said Tuchel.“But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal and Burnley have played just two Premier League games between them so far in 2022.Mikel Arteta’s side controversially requested the North London derby be postponed last weekend - a request accepted by the Premier League. The clash with Tottenham being called off means they have not played a league match since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley team have played the fewest games of any Premier League side. Their last league match came on 2 January against Leeds, but they have fulfilled just two league fixtures since 12 December.All this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy