Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop – who murdered two schoolgirls in the 1980s – has died in hospital, the Prison Service said.The 55-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 36 years in 2018 after being found guilty of killing nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.Bishop was 20 years old when he sexually assaulted and strangled the girls in a woodland den in Brighton East Sussex, in October 1986.He was cleared of their murders on December 10 1987 but within three years went on to kidnap, molest and throttle a seven-year-old girl, leaving her for dead at Devils...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO