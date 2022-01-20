jamieprestons

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Get your story down on paper. 3 Test and tweak your story. 4 Create your storyboard. Boards Comment – What's a good timeline for your first short film ?. As a filmmaker or screenwriter or playwright, you have a story to tell. That story may take 30 minutes or 4...

No Film School

The Cameras and Lenses of Sundance 2022 Represent a Shift—What Does It Mean for You?

While ARRI dominates narrative productions once again, Sony makes a big splash at Sundance 2022. But what does this shift mean for creatives big and small?. It’s that time of year again, and No Film School is excited to welcome our readers to the 2022 Sundance Film Festival! While there was a plan to overwhelm Park City with the creative energy of a hundred filmmakers, this year’s festival was unfortunately moved completely online.
MOVIES
No Film School

You Can "Carve Spaces" in Unbelievable Ways Through Production Design

Production designer Stefan Dechant tells us how he did it on The Tragedy of Macbeth. You haven't seen anything like The Tragedy of Macbeth. Writer/director Joel Coen and cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel reference films you probably know, like Fritz Lang's Siegfried, Carl Theodor Dreyer's The Passion of Joan of Arc, and Charles Laughton's The Night of the Hunter, and they take a foundation laid by German Expressionism to create an entirely new world for the tragic King of Scots.
DESIGN
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kirsten Dunst to Star in Alex Garland’s Action Epic ‘Civil War’ at A24

After teaming for Academy Award winner “Ex Machina” and the upcoming project “Men,” A24 has announced Alex Garland’s latest movie, “Civil War.” Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action film written and directed by Garland. Aside from the fact that the film is set in a near future America, plot details are being kept under wraps. In 2016, Garland received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for “Ex Machina,” which also won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects. Garland followed the critically acclaimed movie with 2018’s “Annihilation” and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mace Neufeld, Producer of Jack Ryan Blockbusters, Dies at 93

Mace Neufeld, the producer who backed all five movies based on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan CIA analyst, including The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, has died. He was 93. Neufeld, a former talent/personal manager who represented the likes of Don Adams and The Carpenters, wrote a song for Sammy Davis Jr. and snapped a famous post-World War II photograph that was a contender for the Pulitzer Prize, died Friday in his sleep at his Beverly Hills home, a member of his production company told The Hollywood Reporter. A Neufeld company also produced the groundbreaking 1980s CBS...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible’ Release Dates Pushed (Again), This Time To 2023 And 2024

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said Friday that they have made the decision to move Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2023 and 2024, respectively. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.” Franchise star Tom Cruise already had a Paramount-Skydance tentpole coming in 2022: Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
No Film School

The Best Filmmaking Deals of the Week 1.17.22

Headlining our Deals of the Week, save $200 on the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K Kit with 12-35mm Zoom and accessories. This week in filmmaking deals: A camera kit to get you shooting right out of the box with a Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, $750 off a Rokinon T1.5 Cine DS Lens Bundle for Canon EF, and $45 off a Tascam DR-10L Micro Portable Audio Recorder with Lavalier Microphone.
ZOOM
No Film School

They're Building a Movie Studio in Space That's Supposed to Be Done in 2024

Hollywood is headed into space. Before the pandemic, a hot news story announced Tom Cruise and Doug Liman teaming up to make a movie in space with Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E), their co-producers on the project. Now, S.E.E. has unveiled plans to build a space station module that contains a sports and entertainment arena as well as a film studio—by December 2024.
ENTERTAINMENT
No Film School

Willem Dafoe Wants to Play a Joker Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

The Joker movie left a lot of room open for a crossover. If you were under a rock the last few years, you might have missed the fact that The Joker made a billion dollars and was one of the most successful and audience-pleasing movies in recent memory. It stirred controversy with some of its subject matter, but it was definitely embraced. Joaquin Phoenix was lauded for his performance. It was transformative.
MOVIES
No Film School

Can You Sum Up Frank Capra's Directing Career in One Image?

Frank Capra is a formative Hollywood director. What image defines him?. If you're a cinephile or just someone who loves older movies, then I am sure you are familiar with Frank Capra's work. From his constant presence at Christmas with It's a Wonderful Life, to the still politically relevant Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, to the social satire Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, and the incredible romantic comedy It Happened One Night, it's safe to say Capra's voice helped shape what we think of modern genres and filmic storytelling today.
CELEBRITIES
No Film School

Sundance 2022 Is for Everyone at Home

Here's what you have to look forward to at this year's Sundance. The Sundance Film Festival is an event everyone at No Film School looks forward to each year. With this year's fest moving online, it opens up a whole new world of remote screenings and new chances to connect with film fans around the world. Check out all the how-tos of the fest here!
MOVIES
No Film School

Why High-Resolution Doesn’t Matter—Even If Sometimes It Does

Cinema and prosumer cameras can now record up to 8K and 12K. But is that excessive and perhaps unnecessary?. Much like Hollywood relationships, it’s complicated. Today, we take a look at what resolution is, how creatives use it, and why it ultimately doesn’t matter for most projects. Okay,...
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics Picks Up Alex Helfrecht Animated Movie ‘A Winter’s Journey’

Sony Pictures Classics has taken North America, Latin America, Middle East, Scandinavia, Australia/New Zealand, Turkey, India, South Africa, Southeast Asia, Japan, Thailand rights and global airlines to Alex Helfrecht’s animated movie A Winter’s Journey.  Set in Bavaria in 1812, A Winter’s Journey follows an itinerant lovelorn poet who undertakes a hazardous walk across mountains, ice, and snow – a journey which will bring either death or a new life. Painted by the animation artists behind the Oscar-nominated Loving Vincent, A Winter’s Journey is a romantic and epic tale which blends live action with CG and painted animation. The world of the film is the first...
MOVIES
No Film School

Ricky Gervais Says No Comedy Topic Should Be Off Limits

Comedy, when done well, can help us tackle even the darkest subjects. Ricky Gervais is known as one of the most shocking comedians. From his antics at the Golden Globes to his hit British shows like The Office and Extras, Gervais has never shied away from controversy. That's why his new show, After Life, has drawn in viewers. It's got shocking aspects like suicide and cancer jokes, but the audiences stayed for a stunning and compassionate portrait of people.
CELEBRITIES

