Environment

Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-20 13:15:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Middle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Erie, Huron, Lorain, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 02:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Lorain; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches north of Highway 30 and 2 to 5 south Highway 30. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Seneca and Huron counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may drop between one half and one mile at times in heavier bands of snow later this morning.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 10:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY BELOW 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory below 1500 feet, a period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have wood burning restrictions in place. Check with your county or local air agency for more information.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-25 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT AKST MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight AKST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect areas of blowing and drifting snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 09:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY BELOW 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory below 1500 feet, a period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 4 PM PST Wednesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in fog. Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have wood burning restrictions in place. Check with your county or local air agency for more information.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

