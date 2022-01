Indie developer Daniel Jooryabi has announced the global launch of Mac’s World for both Android and iOS. The game is set to launch on iOS and Android on 24 January for just 99 cents. Mac’s World takes players out of the doghouse and into a world of adventure, where they take on the role of Mac, an adorable (and tenacious) puppy. Join Mac and his oddball pet pals as they smell and race their way through the corridors of a fascinating mansion full of feasts and foes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO