Existing PlayStation Games Won’t Be Removed By Activision After Microsoft Acquisition
By Michael Harradence
psu.com
5 days ago
Activision Blizzard has revealed that it has no plans to remove existing games from other consoles including PlayStation formats following its acquisition at the hands of Microsoft. The deal will see some of the biggest gaming franchise in the...
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
Sony has revealed that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 will allow you to transfer your PS4 Trophies across from the original versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The hardware manufacturer previously confirmed that you’ll be able to transfer across your save...
Sony is keeping tight-lipped on any plans to extend its PS5 backwards compatibility functionality, but hope has been reignited after an error saw PS4 Trophies mysterious vanish and reappear as PS3 games. While the problem has been rectified, it did raise alarm bells when users discovered the problem earlier today,...
Announced as a means of recruitment, it looks like Blizzard is developing a brand new survival game, intended for both consoles and PC. A blog post on the official Blizzard website includes a piece of concept art that seems to depict a floating castle, and a world separate from one that looks similar to our own.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently indicated that he had a "desire" for Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and now a report from Bloomberg is suggesting that'll definitely be the case for at least the next two years due to "existing agreements" on the part of Activision.
Microsoft beat market expectations Tuesday with strong quarterly performance in cloud computing and software, still benefitting from the pandemic's online shifting of work, play, shopping and learning.
The US tech colossus, which announced last week a blockbuster deal to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard, said profit jumped to $18.8 billion in the final three months of last year.
"Digital technology is the most malleable resource at the world's disposal to overcome constraints and reimagine everyday work and life," CEO Satya Nadella said, in announcing revenue of $51.7 billion.
Microsoft investments include pouring money into the booming video game market and by extension the metaverse, the virtual reality vision for the internet's future.
Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction has debuted at number four in the UK All Format Charts, with the PS5 version of the squad-based shooter making up 53% of all physical copies sold. Despite being a new release, Rainbow Six Extraction still wasn’t able to fend off chart staples such as...
Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Who could drop next? Read on for more information. 2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early...
Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021, and a stock decline in late trading turned around Tuesday after the software giant predicted stronger revenue in the current quarter than analysts expected.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives set to come out in 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch has been pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines.If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be travelling west...
Electronic Arts has announced that it’s offering PS4 & PS5 users an EA Play three-month subscription for the price of one, which means you can grab a membership for just £3.99/$4.99. Bargain!. The EA Play offer is available now until February 8, 2022, so you still have some...
Labor giant the Communication Workers of America is calling for regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard after an organizational change was revealed at one of the video game holding company’s developers that will affect workers who recently announced they were forming a union.
On Monday, Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter reported on a staff email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel announcing an “organizational change” at the Activision Blizzard-owned studio that would “embed” quality-assurance workers in various teams, including those for animation, audio and production. The email said that the restructuring “has been carefully considered and is a...
The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account is reporting that Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 will weigh in at 89.445GB, although this doesn’t take into consideration a day-one patch. In addition, the Gran Turismo 7 preload date has also been confirmed as February 25, 2022. Read more details below. Gran...
PlayStation Plus Free February 2022 PS4 Games Leaked, PlayStation Plus Free February 2022 PS5 Games PS Plus February 2022 – What are the PS Plus February 2022 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading, you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
New PS5 stock is reportedly arriving for GameStop Pro members from 8.00am PST/11.00am EST today, according to The Shortcut. Well, we say stock, but in truth it appears to be a choice of one PS5 bundle that includes a Cosmic Red DualSense controller, Call of Duty Vanguard, a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, and a $50 GameStop gift card. The bundle will set you back $743.97.
While a many few factors still hang in the balance regarding Microsoft and Activision, one thing is certain. There will be changes coming. One of those changes that Microsoft is reportedly considering is altering the release schedule for Call Of Duty. Since Call Of Duty 2, the series has had annual releases, every year. That will could potentially change.
Deviation Games, the California-based team who previously worked on the Call of Duty franchise, has posted up a job opening for a Senior Game Designer that suggests the company is working on a new AAA story-driven RPG. The posting reads as follows:. We are looking for a skilled Senior Game...
Sony Interactive Entertainment has denied that it has increased production of the PS4 to offset ongoing supply issues for the PS5. Not only that, but the hardware manufacturer has denied reports that it initially planned to cease PS4 production late last year. In case you missed it, earlier this week it was claimed that Sony had ramped up manufacturing of the PS4 as a means of combating PS5 supply issues.
