Earth Science

Mount Etna’s exceptional CO2 emissions are triggered by deep carbon dioxide reservoirs

Science Daily
 6 days ago

The transport of carbon dioxide stored in the Earth's lithospheric mantle beneath the Hyblean Plateau in southern Italy at a depth of approximately 50 to 150 kilometres is responsible for the exceptionally large CO2 emission of Mount Etna. That is the result of research conducted by an international team of geologists,...

www.sciencedaily.com

