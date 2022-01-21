Wearing Only Socks And Shorts, Dallas 11-Year-Old Traveon Michael Allen Griffin Missing Overnight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Traveon Michael Allen Griffin, 11.

Griffen was last seen on January 20, at about midnight in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive. He may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

“He did run away last night and we don’t see any reason that there would be any foul play at the house,” said Dallas Police spokesperson Sgt. Warren Mitchell. “Taking into consideration the temperature outside — that he left home late last night with just shorts and socks on — it’s a big concern.”

He is 4’11”, weighs 72 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white socks and black shorts without a shirt.

This is being upgraded to critical due to the victim’s clothing attire and current below-freezing temperatures.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please refer to case number 011748-2021.