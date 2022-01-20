Winter Storm Advisory In Effect For Berkeley County Jan. 21-22

FILE

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – According to the National Weather Service, Berkeley County will be under a winter storm advisory starting 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 through 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Freezing rain is expected and difficult travel conditions are possible, the National Weather Service said.

Residents are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling and prepare for possible power outages.

For Friday, the forecast calls for rain with a high near 36 degrees, north wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

For Friday night, the forecast calls for cloudy skies, freezing rain likely before midnight and low around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees Saturday morning could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, the National Weather Service warns.

According Berkeley County government officials, Berkeley County Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

For continued weather updates, click here .

